Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heinz Breitkreuz. View Sign Obituary

BREITKREUZ - Heinz Breitkreuz was born on December 17, 1924 in Plangenau Kreis Kulm, Poland to Fredrick and Florentina(Ast) Breitkreuz. In 1948 he immigrated to Canada with his family and settled in Springside, SK where he resided on the family farm. In 1971 Heinz met Martha, who became the love of his life. They were married on December 4, 1971. Heinz committed his life to his Savior Jesus Christ and followed in Baptism. His love of the Lord was first and foremost. Heinz's faith and obedience to God allowed him to be a faithful husband and father. As a young man he learned to work hard. Heinz and Martha worked together on the land, on which they loved, raising cows, chickens and pigs. Heinz had a big heart and would help anyone that needed it. He wouldn't think twice about helping a neighbor stuck on the field or in the snow. His senses of humor made the long days on the farm, or in the field go faster. Heinz farmed until his son took over. He enjoyed a life that was filled with grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Heinz will be missed, but not forgotten. As a family we are blessed for the life he led by example. On Thursday, February 27th at the age of 95 God peacefully called him home. Heinz was a strong and good man who will be remembered for his gentleness, witty sense of humor and kind heart. Heinz is predeceased by his wife Martha, his parents, and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Bernd (Martha) and his grandchildren, Heather (Michael Chobot), Kyle and Kristel and one great-grandson Henry.







- Heinz Breitkreuz was born on December 17, 1924 in Plangenau Kreis Kulm, Poland to Fredrick and Florentina(Ast) Breitkreuz. In 1948 he immigrated to Canada with his family and settled in Springside, SK where he resided on the family farm. In 1971 Heinz met Martha, who became the love of his life. They were married on December 4, 1971. Heinz committed his life to his Savior Jesus Christ and followed in Baptism. His love of the Lord was first and foremost. Heinz's faith and obedience to God allowed him to be a faithful husband and father. As a young man he learned to work hard. Heinz and Martha worked together on the land, on which they loved, raising cows, chickens and pigs. Heinz had a big heart and would help anyone that needed it. He wouldn't think twice about helping a neighbor stuck on the field or in the snow. His senses of humor made the long days on the farm, or in the field go faster. Heinz farmed until his son took over. He enjoyed a life that was filled with grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Heinz will be missed, but not forgotten. As a family we are blessed for the life he led by example. On Thursday, February 27th at the age of 95 God peacefully called him home. Heinz was a strong and good man who will be remembered for his gentleness, witty sense of humor and kind heart. Heinz is predeceased by his wife Martha, his parents, and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Bernd (Martha) and his grandchildren, Heather (Michael Chobot), Kyle and Kristel and one great-grandson Henry. Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close