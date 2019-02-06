Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bohlken. View Sign

BOHLKEN - Helen Winona. December 9, 1938 - January 26, 2019. It is with much sadness and deep love that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother and grandmother who passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on January 26, 2019 at the age of 80 years. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband Dave; her children Dean (Dawn), Cathy, and Brian (Shelby); as well as her eight grandchildren Chelsea, Tyler, Brett, Leah, Brittany, Derek, Larissa and Chad. She also leaves to mourn her passing, her sister Marnie (Jack) and her many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her parents Helen and Rudy Schick. Christian Funeral Service was held at St. Patrick's Anglican Church, 334 Knottwood Road, Edmonton at 11:00 am on Friday, February 1, 2019. Cremation has taken place. Interment to follow at a later date. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the members of Emergency Medical Services and the staff of the Emergency Department of the Grey Nuns Hospital who provided such loving attention and care in her final hours. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorial donations in Nonie's honour may be made to WINN House, 3825-118 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5W 5E6 or a charity of the donor's choice.





