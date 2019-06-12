Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Horvath. View Sign Obituary

HORVATH - Helen Horvath of Yorkton and formerly of the Otthon District passed away May 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Helen Mary Nagy was born on July 4, 1927 on her parents' farm near Willowbrook. She was born to Mary and James Nagy. She received her education in a country school, Oak Hill, and helped on the family farm until she left home to go to BC. She then returned home to Saskatchewan. It was after that when she met Joe Horvath in church. They were married October 20, 1947. She moved to the family farm in Otthon. They were blessed with two children, Marie and Robert. Helen was always a quiet, hard-working person. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed going to dances, birthday parties and weddings. Helen quietly found her role within the family and worked hard to serve the needs of those she loved - whether it was a meal prepared for a special occasion or acting as sympathetic listener who could hear and not judge. Helen enjoyed traveling and visited places such as Hungary, Alaska, British Columbia, the Maritimes, Nashville, the Black Hills, Mexico, Cuba and Vegas. These trips gave her great memories. Helen spent the last four years at Theodore Care Home where she continued to touch those around her with her good grace and gentle ways. Helen passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in the Yorkton Nursing Home. She is predeceased by: parents, Mary and James Nagy; husband Joe Horvath; in-laws Julius and Mary Horvath; son-in-law Harvey Aichele; brother Andrew Nagy; sister Pearl Nagy; sister-in-law Ethel Purves; brother-in-law Alex Purves; brother-in-law Charlie Steranka. She leaves to mourn: daughter Marie Aichele and son Robert (Janet) Horvath; grandchildren: Sheri Klingspon; Duane (Cherrie) Aichele; Brenda Aichele; Wendy (Darren) Zastrizny; Crystal (Steve) Farquharson; Laura (Chris) Kachur; Carrie Horvath: great-grandchildren: Travis, Meagan, Brayden Klingspon; Summer and Rayna Aichele; Jessica and Katelyn Farquharson; Ariana and Jayden Kachur: brother Jim (Gladys) Nagy; sister Margaret Steranka; sister-in-law Patsy Nagy; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held for Helen on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm from St. Andrew's United Church in Yorkton. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Helen may be made to a charity of one's choice.







- Helen Horvath of Yorkton and formerly of the Otthon District passed away May 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Helen Mary Nagy was born on July 4, 1927 on her parents' farm near Willowbrook. She was born to Mary and James Nagy. She received her education in a country school, Oak Hill, and helped on the family farm until she left home to go to BC. She then returned home to Saskatchewan. It was after that when she met Joe Horvath in church. They were married October 20, 1947. She moved to the family farm in Otthon. They were blessed with two children, Marie and Robert. Helen was always a quiet, hard-working person. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed going to dances, birthday parties and weddings. Helen quietly found her role within the family and worked hard to serve the needs of those she loved - whether it was a meal prepared for a special occasion or acting as sympathetic listener who could hear and not judge. Helen enjoyed traveling and visited places such as Hungary, Alaska, British Columbia, the Maritimes, Nashville, the Black Hills, Mexico, Cuba and Vegas. These trips gave her great memories. Helen spent the last four years at Theodore Care Home where she continued to touch those around her with her good grace and gentle ways. Helen passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in the Yorkton Nursing Home. She is predeceased by: parents, Mary and James Nagy; husband Joe Horvath; in-laws Julius and Mary Horvath; son-in-law Harvey Aichele; brother Andrew Nagy; sister Pearl Nagy; sister-in-law Ethel Purves; brother-in-law Alex Purves; brother-in-law Charlie Steranka. She leaves to mourn: daughter Marie Aichele and son Robert (Janet) Horvath; grandchildren: Sheri Klingspon; Duane (Cherrie) Aichele; Brenda Aichele; Wendy (Darren) Zastrizny; Crystal (Steve) Farquharson; Laura (Chris) Kachur; Carrie Horvath: great-grandchildren: Travis, Meagan, Brayden Klingspon; Summer and Rayna Aichele; Jessica and Katelyn Farquharson; Ariana and Jayden Kachur: brother Jim (Gladys) Nagy; sister Margaret Steranka; sister-in-law Patsy Nagy; many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held for Helen on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm from St. Andrew's United Church in Yorkton. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Helen may be made to a charity of one's choice. Published in Yorkton This Week from June 12 to June 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close