1/1
Herbert Schmidt
Oct. 18, 1930 - Oct. 19, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHMIDT – Herbert "Herb" Schmidt passed away on October 19, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, the day after he turned 90 years of age. Herb was born on October 18, 1930 in the Theodore District of Saskatchewan to Otto and Alfrieda (nee Werner) Schmidt. After meeting Iris as a young man, Herb and Iris were united in Holy Matrimony on March 7, 1964. They were blessed with three children, Janie, Darren, and Sheldon; five grandchildren, Janine, Melissa, Megan, Chad, and Casie; and two great-grandchildren, Zoey, and Benson. Herb and Iris lived most of their married life in Springside amongst family and friends. Herb and Iris loved camping, fishing, travelling, and spending time with family and friends. Cremation has taken place and any services will be announced at a future time. Kopan's Funeral Service is honoured to have been entrusted with funeral arrangements. 306-783-0099. www.kopans.ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopan's Funeral Service
353 2nd Avenue North
Yorkton, SK S3N 1H6
(306) 783-0099
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved