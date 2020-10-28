SCHMIDT
– Herbert "Herb" Schmidt passed away on October 19, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, the day after he turned 90 years of age. Herb was born on October 18, 1930 in the Theodore District of Saskatchewan to Otto and Alfrieda (nee Werner) Schmidt. After meeting Iris as a young man, Herb and Iris were united in Holy Matrimony on March 7, 1964. They were blessed with three children, Janie, Darren, and Sheldon; five grandchildren, Janine, Melissa, Megan, Chad, and Casie; and two great-grandchildren, Zoey, and Benson. Herb and Iris lived most of their married life in Springside amongst family and friends. Herb and Iris loved camping, fishing, travelling, and spending time with family and friends. Cremation has taken place and any services will be announced at a future time. Kopan's Funeral Service is honoured to have been entrusted with funeral arrangements. 306-783-0099. www.kopans.ca.