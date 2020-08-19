- It is with sadness that the family of Herbert H. Schrader announce his passing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre at the age of 95 years. Herbert was born on November 17, 1924 in the Calder area. He was the middle child of five children born to Otto and Mathilda (Worth) Schrader. Due to his father's ill health Herb was in charge of many jobs on the family farm which he enjoyed. These jobs helped to prepare him for the future. Herb was baptized and confirmed in the Grace Lutheran Church in the Beresina District. Herb married Laura (Karras) at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor E. Mayan officiating on October 8, 1949 in Vernon, B.C. Herb and Laura's marriage was blessed with four children Gerry, Alan, Valerie and Dean. They shared over 70 loving year's together, receiving congratulatory letters from Queen Elizabeth and Premier Brad Wall. Prior to his career as a farmer Herb worked for Great Lakes paper in Ontario. Herb and Laura farmed in the Churchbridge area for over 50 years where he built the family's home. He enjoyed welding, carpentry and a great variety of jobs he took great pride in everything that he did. On the family homestead there was an 80 acre lake which created a lot of great memories in both summer and winter for family, friends and hunters. Herb and Laura retired from farming in 2000 and moved to Yorkton. They enjoyed many trips to B.C. and the United States following their retirement. Herb loved the land and nature, especially the animals and harvest season. He drove school bus for many years enjoying the children. Music was a large part of Herb's life he played piano and sang in the church choir, in his younger years he also sang in a quartet. He entertained many people at local functions and nursing homes. Herb was predeceased by his parents Otto and Mathilda, his in-laws Ed and Martha Karras, his sister's Emma (Gordon) Porter, and Martha (Jack) Schaan, and brother Eldon, son Gerry and grandchildren Michelle and Holly, nieces Laureen Karras, Sandra and her husband Mark Greenough and nephew Harold Schaan as well as sister-in-law Johanna (Dan) Reiter, Isabelle Karras, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Bertha Karras and brother-in-law Delmar Lewis. Herb will be remembered by his loving wife Laura children Alan (Brenda), Valerie and Dean, daughter-in law Kim and his grandchildren Chris, Amanda, Stephen (Leah), Carla (Paul) Nutter, Krista, Jenn, Austen (Ashley) and Angelia (Travis) Boychuk, and five great- grandchildren Logan, Ella, Ashton, Tristan and Madeline. Herb is survived by his sister Minetta (Lewis), brother-in-law Walter Karras, sister-in-law Dorthea Schrader and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and palliative care staff for the wonderful care that Herb received. A private family service was held on Friday August 14, 2020 at the Yorkton City Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Cottrill officiating. May God keep him in His care. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Callan Blair Cancer Centre or the Lutheran Hour. Heaven and Earth When the warmth of the sun touches my face I see your smile and feel your embrace I hear the whisper of love in the wind And I know that you are close to me again. The rain speaks of tears and the thunder of pain But soon the sun comes, the earth to reclaim As the days come and go and the world moves on I know you're still here, you'll never be gone. On the night the Angel came and took your hand We cried as you left for an unknown land But Heaven rejoiced as you came into sight For soul was a diamond shining so bright. -Karen McCombs