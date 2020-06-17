- Hilda Rose Schwartz. November 10, 1924 – June 7, 2020. Hilda passed away peacefully at Jowsey House on June 7, 2020 at the age of 95 with her daughter Dorothy by her side. Always a woman of great faith, she was ready to be with her Lord. Born November 10, 1924 at home, the first of twins (Hilda and John), to David and Dorthea Propp. She grew up with her family of seven, on the farm and went to Rhein School. She was united in marriage to Conrad Schwartz on November 20,1945. They lived for one year in Stornaway before moving to the Rhein area. In 1946 they had a daughter, Dorothy and shortly after moved to Yorkton in 1950. Hilda took pride in working hard throughout her life and was employed at Johnny's Drycleaner, Propps's Foodateria and Anderson Lodge. When she retired in 1965, she enjoyed being beside her husband Connie working in their yard and garden and travelling to many places such as BC, Hawaii, Maritimes and Alaska. She was a devoted Grandmother to her 2 granddaughters (Jackie and Jodi) spending many hours with them, making their favourite meals and even taking them on a trip. Becoming a Great Grandmother to two boys (Jamieison and Austin) was a very special time in her life. Her eyes lit up every time they entered the room and she was so proud of all of them. Hilda moved out of her house in 2006 and spent many happy years at Queen Elizabeth Court and Gladstone Senior Residence. Hilda was predeceased by her husband Conrad, a son in infancy, parents David and Dorthea, twin brother John, brothers Alex and David and sisters Selma and Rachel. She leaves to celebrate her life, daughter Dorothy and husband Jim Fick (Yorkton), their daughter Jackie Fick (Yorkton), Jodi and her husband Frank Dryka and their sons Austin and Jameison (Saskatoon), Sisters in law Elsie Propp (Winnipeg), Frieda McCann (Yorkton) and Florence Schwartz (Winnipeg). Special thanks to the caring staff at Jowsey House where Hilda spent the last 3 months of her life. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at Gladstone Senior Residence. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Yorkton, SK.