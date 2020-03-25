Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Realini. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

REALINI - It is with great sadness that the family of Ida Realini announce her passing at the age of 91 years at Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats, SK. Ida was born on July 2, 1928 to parents, Ferdinand and Emma (nee Keil) Besselt in Barclay, Bedworth Township, ON. Ida was raised and attended school in Dinorwic, ON. At the very young age of 11, Ida's mother fell ill and passed away. This required Ida to take on many responsibilities of not only caring for her mother during her illness but also providing the role of homemaker for her father. These early trials and responsibilities led to Ida becoming a great homemaker with a passion and natural talent for cooking, gardening, nurturing and taking care of people. She met and married the love of her life, Louis Realini, and together built a home in Dinorwic where they raised their family. Ida was a devoted wife and mother, dedicated to raising their family and taking care of their home. In 1971 they moved to Dryden, ON where they made a new home and enjoyed 41 years of marriage together. Throughout her life, Ida's Christian faith was very important to her. She was always active in her church, choir, woman's group, and was a very devoted Lutheran who rarely missed a service. Louis and Ida travelled to Hawaii and Italy. This passion for travel would continue later as Ida never hesitated to get on a bus - Whether to visit family, go on a bus tour, or to go to Nashville and follow her love of country music. Ida's nurturing and care giving nature continued throughout her life as she cared selflessly for Louie as his health failed and then gladly helped and cared for grandchildren whenever needed. Ida is survived by her sons, Edward (Brenda), Ronald (Sharon) and daughters, Lynda (Graeme) Olson and Debra (Michael) Sutcliffe; grandchildren, Donald (Jodi) Realini, Heather (Stephen) Friesen, Marlana Realini (Sean), Ron Olson, Todd Olson (Brenda), Adam (Rebecca) Olson, Holly (Neil) Bily and Elysia Sutcliffe. She will also be missed by sisters in law, Helen Anness, Victoria Realini and Elsie Realini. There are also several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many lifelong friends who will miss her generosity and sense of humor. Ida was predeceased by her mother and father, husband Louis, her brothers Fred, Henry and Walter, as well as other extended family. A memorial service was held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from the Saltcoats United Church with Rev. Walter Farquharson officiating, interment to take place at a later. Arrangements provided by Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium Yorkton, SK. To send condolences to the family please visit







