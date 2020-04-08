CLARKE - Irene Matilda Clarke (nee Wanzo) passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 in Calgary, AB. Irene was born June 23, 1931, in Lestock, SK, one of 11 children, to the late Helen and Mike Wanzo. She was very proud of her Hungarian roots. Irene was predeceased by her beloved partner Alvin Richter on May 16, 2011. One of Irene's passions was dancing. She and Al danced many Saturday nights away on southern Alberta dance floors. Spring was always a special time for Irene as it meant gardening and the return of birds which she adored. If Irene was not at her beloved "house on the hill" renovating, she could be found shopping, another passion ... anywhere and for anything - garage sales, auctions, and antique shops. Irene is survived by daughter Melodie Anne (Graham) of West Vancouver, BC, son Brad Clarke (Gloria), grandsons Jason Clarke, Juston Clarke (Janice), and Jonathan Clarke all of Calgary. There will be a private family service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting leydens.com.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020