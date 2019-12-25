Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Maddaford. View Sign Obituary

MADDAFORD - Irene Eunice Maddaford (nee Laycock) was born on January 30, 1929 to Matthew Robinson Laycock Jr. and Hazel Emily Brady sister to older brother Francis (October 1925) and younger brothers Ivan (February 1940) and Mervin (December 1942). She grew up on the farm in Boakeview School District attending Boakeview School until grade 10. She boarded in Saltcoats to complete her grades 11 & 12. After completion of high school in 1947, she started work at the Saskatchewan Government Telephones as a telephone operator in Saltcoats in March 1948. She later transferred to Grenfell in April 1949 and then to Indian Head in 1951. Irene enjoyed her working years and made many friends that she kept in touch with most of her life. She remained best friends with Margaret Ayers for 68 years, during which time they added their husbands and children to their close friendship. She became engaged to Dean Maddaford December 20, 1952 and they married May 25, 1953 at the Laycock family farm. They lived in Saltcoats until 1954, and then they moved to Dean's parents' farm in the Peachview District. Here they raised 6 daughters: Karen (July 1955), Gwen (April 1957), Noreen (November 1958), Catherine (1960), Valerie (1961), and Barbara (1964). Irene worked hard on the farm milking cows, feeding livestalk, tending multiple gardens, picking berries, canning, baking endless loaves of bread and sweet treats, mending,sewing and quilting. After Dean's baling accident the fall of 1975, it was difficult to keep farming and a large herd of cattle. The farm was sold in 1978 and they bought and moved to the Matt Laycock farm where Irene was raised. They ran a leaf cutter bee operation here. Then June 2000, they moved into Saltcoats. Irene had many interests: member of the Boakeview Ladies Club, curling, Museum committee, making jewellery with the Yorkton Rock and Gem Club, member of the Yellowhead Flyway Birding Trail Association, singing with the United Church Choir, reading, and playing the piano daily. Music was a huge part of her life; playing piccolo from the age of 10 years old with her family band, also playing flute, saxophone, harmonica and organ, taking piano lessons in Saltcoats, playing and singing with her children, driving long distances ensuring her girls took piano lessons. She continued to play and sing all her life and take in every musical event that she could. She was always very supportive of all of her girls endeavours. After moving from her home in Saltcoats September 2017, she lived in the Bentley Retirement Community until entering Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats in February 2018. She soon adopted the Manor as her home, considering the staff and residents as part of her extended family. Thank you for joining us today in celebration of our Mothers' life. Her love for us and for life has left its mark in our hearts and will live on in her family. Irene was predeceased by: her husband Dean Maddaford: her parents Hazel and Matthew Laycock, her brother Francis Laycock and her daughter Noreen Salamon. Irene is survived by: her daughters Karen (Garvin) Wiley, Gwen (Wilf Miller) Maddaford, son-in-law Dave Salamon, Cathy (Rick) Wilson, Valerie (Dan)Bogdon, Barbara Maddaford; her brothers Ivan (Donna) Laycock, Mervin (Lyla) Laycock; her 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren. A funeral service was held for Irene on Friday, December 20, 2019 from the Saltcoats Community Hall, Saltcoats, SK, with Sarah Giles officiating. Interment followed in the Saltcoats Town Cemetery.







- Irene Eunice Maddaford (nee Laycock) was born on January 30, 1929 to Matthew Robinson Laycock Jr. and Hazel Emily Brady sister to older brother Francis (October 1925) and younger brothers Ivan (February 1940) and Mervin (December 1942). She grew up on the farm in Boakeview School District attending Boakeview School until grade 10. She boarded in Saltcoats to complete her grades 11 & 12. After completion of high school in 1947, she started work at the Saskatchewan Government Telephones as a telephone operator in Saltcoats in March 1948. She later transferred to Grenfell in April 1949 and then to Indian Head in 1951. Irene enjoyed her working years and made many friends that she kept in touch with most of her life. She remained best friends with Margaret Ayers for 68 years, during which time they added their husbands and children to their close friendship. She became engaged to Dean Maddaford December 20, 1952 and they married May 25, 1953 at the Laycock family farm. They lived in Saltcoats until 1954, and then they moved to Dean's parents' farm in the Peachview District. Here they raised 6 daughters: Karen (July 1955), Gwen (April 1957), Noreen (November 1958), Catherine (1960), Valerie (1961), and Barbara (1964). Irene worked hard on the farm milking cows, feeding livestalk, tending multiple gardens, picking berries, canning, baking endless loaves of bread and sweet treats, mending,sewing and quilting. After Dean's baling accident the fall of 1975, it was difficult to keep farming and a large herd of cattle. The farm was sold in 1978 and they bought and moved to the Matt Laycock farm where Irene was raised. They ran a leaf cutter bee operation here. Then June 2000, they moved into Saltcoats. Irene had many interests: member of the Boakeview Ladies Club, curling, Museum committee, making jewellery with the Yorkton Rock and Gem Club, member of the Yellowhead Flyway Birding Trail Association, singing with the United Church Choir, reading, and playing the piano daily. Music was a huge part of her life; playing piccolo from the age of 10 years old with her family band, also playing flute, saxophone, harmonica and organ, taking piano lessons in Saltcoats, playing and singing with her children, driving long distances ensuring her girls took piano lessons. She continued to play and sing all her life and take in every musical event that she could. She was always very supportive of all of her girls endeavours. After moving from her home in Saltcoats September 2017, she lived in the Bentley Retirement Community until entering Lakeside Manor Care Home in Saltcoats in February 2018. She soon adopted the Manor as her home, considering the staff and residents as part of her extended family. Thank you for joining us today in celebration of our Mothers' life. Her love for us and for life has left its mark in our hearts and will live on in her family. Irene was predeceased by: her husband Dean Maddaford: her parents Hazel and Matthew Laycock, her brother Francis Laycock and her daughter Noreen Salamon. Irene is survived by: her daughters Karen (Garvin) Wiley, Gwen (Wilf Miller) Maddaford, son-in-law Dave Salamon, Cathy (Rick) Wilson, Valerie (Dan)Bogdon, Barbara Maddaford; her brothers Ivan (Donna) Laycock, Mervin (Lyla) Laycock; her 16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren. A funeral service was held for Irene on Friday, December 20, 2019 from the Saltcoats Community Hall, Saltcoats, SK, with Sarah Giles officiating. Interment followed in the Saltcoats Town Cemetery. Published in Yorkton This Week from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close