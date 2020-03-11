Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Grandquist. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

GRANDQUIST - A well-known and loveable man, Jack Gustav Grandquist passed away peacefully at Jowsey House in the Yorkton and District Nursing Home on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 78. Jack died in peace with his loving wife Eleanor and daughter Dee Dee by his side. Jack was born on July 15, 1941 in Yorkton, SK. He was the ninth child born to John and Signe (Erichson) Granquist. Seven years later he welcomed a baby brother to his family which then consisted of 5 boys and 5 girls. Jack grew up on a farm in the Willowbrook area and moved to Yorkton to help his mom take care of his dad who suffered a stroke. It was there where he started his career as a meat cutter at a corner store not far from where he and his parents lived. His career took him many different places in Saskatchewan and to Creston B.C. until finally settling down in Yorkton in the early 1980's. In 1986 he married Eleanor Jurick. He retired when he was 75 years of age. Jack could be characterized as a fun-loving and mischievous character that left a trail of smiles and laughter. He loved attending church regularly and was known as the candy man as he always had a candy in his pocket for the children after the service and they would gather around him like bees after honey. He loved playing old time music with his guitar, in many nursing homes making the residents days brighter and happier. Jack is predeceased by his parents John and Signe Granquist, parents in law Joe and Rose Jurick, his brother Billy and sisters Betty, Jean and Lois. Brothers in law Reg Fredrickson, Vern Thompson, and Mel Dixon. Sisters in law Diane Granquist and Janice Stafford, niece Shannon Hutton and nephew Chris Frederickson. Jack leaves to mourn his passing and celebrate his life his loving wife Eleanor and his daughter Dee Dee (Darcy) Spilchen and grandson Eric Spilchen, his sisters Ruby Dixon, and Beatrice Fredrickson, his brothers Robert (Joan), Jim and Garret (Carole), his brothers in law Dave Watson, Don (Susan) Jurick, Allynn Jurick and Rod (Carmela) Stafford as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their families, relatives and friends. Jack will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. A funeral service was held on Friday March 6, 2020 from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton, SK, with Pastors Dag and Bukky Lawale officiating. Special music was offered by Frank Keller and Lorne Procyshen prior to the service. Musical selections were provided by the Destiny Worship Team and guitarist Troy Macnaughton. Special thanks to all the nurses, staff, and doctors who took care of Jack at home, in Day Wellness, the Yorkton Regional Health Centre, Jowsey House and the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic during the last 7 months of his life. Friends so wishing can make donations in Jacks name to the Allan Blair or Pallliatice Care Services.







