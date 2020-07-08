Jack Hepburn

It is with much sadness, but with so much loving memories that we share the news of Jack's passing. Jack is survived by his loving wife Janice, of 23 years, brother Don (Arlene), Janice's son Dustin and "Poppa Jacks" favorite grandson Lochlan, as well as many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his parents William and Doris and older brother Lt. Stuart Hepburn. Jack was born and raised in Yorkton Saskatchewan and attended the University of Saskatchewan (BSc. Geo). He spent over 30 years as a successful geologist working in the Western Canadian oil patch. Hockey was his passion and always looked forward to his weekly game with friends. He enjoyed a round of sporting clays at Silver Willow where he served as a guide. Jack loved the outdoors, especially Fall. He would spend many hours with his black lab, Kwatali, pheasant hunting. Jack was an ongoing supporter of Janice and together they shared the love of horses, raising foals and Reining competitions. True to his Scottish heritage, he enjoyed a wee dram of good scotch with friends. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Orkney Historical Society. orkneyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com
