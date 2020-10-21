- Jacob George Haas, also known as "Big Jake", Jake or Jack, age 84 and born July 30, 1936 passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at Saskatoon City Hospital. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Haas; son, Brent (Jackie) Haas; daughter, Gwen Haas; grandchildren, Caine, Brittney, Nathan, Amie, Kassandra, Laine and great grandchildren, Everleigh and Emery. Jake farmed on the Saskatchewan side, 10 miles west of Shellmouth, MB. He worked at Rocanville Potash Mine for 30 + years wearing many hats including Shaft Mechanic, OH&S Committee and Santa Claus at the Rocanville Potash Mine Children's yearly Christmas Parties, as well as at many other local children's Christmas Parties. Jake was well known for his storytelling abilities, his friendly nature towards anyone he met. He was known by everyone anywhere he traveled. Some of his passions "back in the day" were tug-o-war, socializing, reminiscing with friends, air cadets, and always an advocate for fairness and what he believed in. Jake loved to stay connected to his family roots and was a huge believer in the importance of understanding his family heritage. Graveside Funeral was held October 10, 2020 at 1 pm (SK time) at Hoffential Cemetery (2 miles south from where Jake's farm was). He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in care of arrangements.