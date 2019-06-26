Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bilokreli. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

BILOKRELI - James Edwin Bilokreli was born September 3, 1936 in Theodore and passed away June 10, 2019 at 82 years of age. Jim was the youngest of nine children of Nick and Frances (nee Roebuck) Bilokreli. Growing up he had many fun times with his siblings, cousins and friends: he enjoyed playing hockey and ball. He received Education at Theodore School and 2 years at St. Joseph's College in Yorkton. After high school, he started a career with CoreLab working on oil rigs, taking him all over the world – Alberta, Alaska and off shore in Halifax, Singapore and the Java Sea Indonesia. On his days off he would tour the areas. In his semi-retirement he helped with brick laying and did some farming with his brothers. Jim was a quiet, humble man and always a gentleman. He had a great sense of humour, a hardy laugh and enjoyed socializing with his friends and neighbours. He had 3 dogs in his life that were his best friends and often they went on "road trips" with him. Through his journey with Cancer, he showed great patience and strength - always a smile for the staff at any of his appointments. Jim is survived by sister-in-laws, Dorcas Bilokreli and Edith Bilokreli of Yorkton, nephews, Harold (Rosanna) Bilokreli, Brian (Donna) Bilokreli, nieces Lorlee (Ken) Paley, Cheryl (Ron) Bilokreli, Sandra Bilokreli, Charlene Ferguson and many cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Nick and Frances Bilokreli, brothers, Edward, Murray, Walter, Mike, Ruby, John and sisters, Helen and Eunice; nephew, Doug Bilokreli and great-nephew, Jason Bilokreli. A memorial service was held for James on Friday, June 14 at 7:00 pm from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton.







