Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dozorec. View Sign

DOZOREC - James Wesley, more commonly known as Jim, was born March 9, 1947 at Stornoway, SK to Steve and Anne Dozorec and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Regina, SK. At 6 months of age the family moved to a farm by Calder. He attended school at Jubilee School until the family moved to Yorkton in 1958. Here he attended St. Mary's then St. Joseph's schools. After graduation he trained to be an X- Ray lab technician in Saskatoon. The first work term was in Langenburg for a year before moving to Winnipeg, MB. Jim started in the lab as a student, earning his certificate in histology. He stayed and worked here 9 years until his allergies made him sick and he moved back to Saskatchewan. In Regina, Jim started his career in hardwood flooring, working with his uncle, Frank Zatylny. He went on to purchase the business which was the start of Central Floor Sanding. He just officially retired from the business 5 years ago. Jim has traveled extensively with many trips to Hawaii, Ukraine and Medjugorje. He has been a very active member of St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church for many years. Jim was a Sacristan and helped with many church functions often seen attending the bar or serving on Parish councils. His hobbies included fishing and gardening. He took great pride in providing the dill pickles for St. Basil's hall. Jim had a very close church family. He was a regular attendant for first Friday and Saturdays, the Queen of Peace Centre and Divine Mercy. He is predeceased by his parents Steve and Anne (Yasinski) Dozorec. Jim leaves to mourn, his brother Henry (Lorraine) Dozorec; his nephews and nieces Bryan (Val) Dozorec of Melville, Deanna (Terry) Johnson of Hudson Bay, Susan Dozorec of Wroxton and Greg (Tammy) Dozorec of Regina and many great-nieces and nephews; also many cousins, friends and spiritual brothers and sisters. Prayer Service was held at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1747 Toronto St., Regina, SK. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from the same location with Fr. Vladimir Simunovic as Celebrant. Interment was at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Wroxton, SK. To leave online messages of condolence please visit





- James Wesley, more commonly known as Jim, was born March 9, 1947 at Stornoway, SK to Steve and Anne Dozorec and passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Regina, SK. At 6 months of age the family moved to a farm by Calder. He attended school at Jubilee School until the family moved to Yorkton in 1958. Here he attended St. Mary's then St. Joseph's schools. After graduation he trained to be an X- Ray lab technician in Saskatoon. The first work term was in Langenburg for a year before moving to Winnipeg, MB. Jim started in the lab as a student, earning his certificate in histology. He stayed and worked here 9 years until his allergies made him sick and he moved back to Saskatchewan. In Regina, Jim started his career in hardwood flooring, working with his uncle, Frank Zatylny. He went on to purchase the business which was the start of Central Floor Sanding. He just officially retired from the business 5 years ago. Jim has traveled extensively with many trips to Hawaii, Ukraine and Medjugorje. He has been a very active member of St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church for many years. Jim was a Sacristan and helped with many church functions often seen attending the bar or serving on Parish councils. His hobbies included fishing and gardening. He took great pride in providing the dill pickles for St. Basil's hall. Jim had a very close church family. He was a regular attendant for first Friday and Saturdays, the Queen of Peace Centre and Divine Mercy. He is predeceased by his parents Steve and Anne (Yasinski) Dozorec. Jim leaves to mourn, his brother Henry (Lorraine) Dozorec; his nephews and nieces Bryan (Val) Dozorec of Melville, Deanna (Terry) Johnson of Hudson Bay, Susan Dozorec of Wroxton and Greg (Tammy) Dozorec of Regina and many great-nieces and nephews; also many cousins, friends and spiritual brothers and sisters. Prayer Service was held at 7:00 pm on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Basil's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1747 Toronto St., Regina, SK. Funeral Mass was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from the same location with Fr. Vladimir Simunovic as Celebrant. Interment was at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Wroxton, SK. To leave online messages of condolence please visit www.paragonfuneralservices.com. Funeral Home Paragon Funeral Services

521 Victoria Avenue

Regina , SK S4N 0P8

(306) 359-7776 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close