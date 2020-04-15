Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jacobs. View Sign Obituary

JACOBS - James Bryce Jacobs. James and his twin brother Kenneth were born on April 29, 1984 to parents Bryce and June (Oneschuk) Jacobs. Shortly after their birth the boys were transferred to NICU in Regina. On their release they joined a very busy family. A lot of weekends were spent in Hyas with Baba, Gido, Uncle Dean, Aunt Violet, Uncle Stanley, Gordie and Gwen; or on the family farm with Grandma and Grandpa on the farm there were car and tractor rides as well as rides on the combine. Both June and Bryce worked full time so occasionally on the weekends Baba and Gido helped out by babysitting the boys. A big part of James life was spent with Alice our babysitter. James was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy but he did not let that stop him, a big step came when he walked at 31 months. Family was very important to James many family holidays were spent camping at Greenwater, Madge, and Good Spirit lakes. Baba, Gido and Uncle Dean accompanied on a few trips. The family travelled to Disneyland when James and Kenneth were 11 and little brother Mark was 6. The family continued to travel throughout Canada visiting Toronto, Edmonton and Banff. They even went to Minneapolis, Seattle and Toronto to watch baseball games. A trip to Mexico was also enjoyed. James attended Simpson and Columbia Elementary Schools, and then it was off to the Yorkton Regional High School Special Ed Program, James was fortunate to have many special Teachers' Aides to help him out along the way. He also attended The Abilities Center and the Yale Harbor Day Program. Christmas was a very important holiday for the family; they enjoyed going to Linda's to celebrate. Birthdays were always celebrated especially when the boys were little. James enjoyed many things in life good food, flowers, music, animals, bike riding, horseback riding, swimming, and puzzles. He was a great story teller. Little House on the Prairie and Dukes of Hazard were two of his favorite T.V. shows. He enjoyed helping rake leaves in the fall, it was important to him if he could help at a task. He enjoyed touring in the Nova which he considered to be his "car" he even kept the keys in his room. James learned to be a fan of baseball and hockey after watching Kenneth and Mark play. James loved family's cats, George who was with the family for 18 years, Pumpkin (who often slept with James) and Mark's new cat Tulo. Sadly James passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 following a Grand Mal seizure. James was predeceased by his grandparents Charles and Agnes Jacobs, and John and Helen Oneschuk; his uncles Dean and Keith. Left to cherish James' memory are his parents June and Bryce Jacobs, brother's Kenneth and Mark, his Aunts Helen, Violet (Stanley), Millie (Al), Linda (Terry), and Uncle Johnny (Marj) as well as numerous cousins and lifelong friends Indra and Dr. Datta. Donations in James memory may be made to the Yale Harbor Day Program as tokes of remembrance.







