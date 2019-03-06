Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Konkin. View Sign

KONKIN - James. A man of the land with deep connections to his family, friends and community. James was born December 4, 1929 in Kamsack, the youngest of 4 children of John D. and Elizabeth (Veregin) Konkin. Known to his younger school pals as "Jake" and later "Jim", he attended Victoria and Kamsack High Schools before attending the University of California, Berkeley in 1950-51 where he studied zoology and audited lectures of Albert Einstein. Recognizing that his true passion was farming, Jim left California, trying his hand at insurance sales and later auctioneering. After rejoining his father and brothers in Kamsack, he worked with them to build J.D. Konkin & Sons Ltd., a successful family farm corporation focused on grain farming and cattle. This family farm corporation is still active making it one of the oldest in the province today. Jim met Emily Perepeluk at the Golden Dragon restaurant in Winnipeg where Emily was attending nursing school and Jim and his brothers were farming in Balmoral nearby. Hailing from Pelly, Emily recognized these "Kamsack boys" and the rest was history. Jim and Emily married in June 1959 at his family farm and raised their 3 children Tom, Mary and Carol in Kamsack. Emily was the love of Jim's life. After her untimely death in 1992, he remained true to her memory for his entire life. Most people will remember Jim for his role in introducing the Vermeer round baler to Canada in the early 1970's. Setting up dealerships across Canada and managing the sale of these balers were some of his greatest efforts and achievements. The presence of round bales spread throughout the countryside is one of his most significant legacies. After retiring from Vermeer in 1984 he and Tom opened a John Deere dealership in Ada, MN in 1987, which Tom took over later that year. Jim continued farming throughout, harvesting his last crop at age 80, after Tom's untimely death in 2009. Jim retired from active farming, but continued the business of J.D. Konkin & Sons Ltd., buying and selling land with his daughters, intent on passing on his family's, and his own, legacies onto his family and neighbours. In his early years Jim was an athlete, playing hockey for the Yorkton Terriers, golfing, and curling with the Konkin clan. He also enjoyed playing the trombone in the school band and the Dewores' Orchestra. Jim was a reserve member of the Royal Canadian Legion during WW2 and is a lifetime Legionaire. Later on, Jim enjoyed watching tennis, NFL football and traveling the world. He had an interest in Central and South America and practiced his Spanish while on the combine to enhance his travels. He loved the ocean. He also loved poetry, Greek mythology, geography and politics. He was a rabid news hound. As much as he traveled, he always loved coming home. Morning coffee with his buddies downtown was a daily ritual that meant a lot to him. In latter years, Jim enjoyed the comfort of his home and cabin, family, friends and caregivers. He enjoyed simple things, a glass of Roodeburg wine, a cup of coffee, a visit. Jim was a gentleman. He was well-loved. We will all miss his kind inquisitive nature, his warm smile and the twinkle in his eye that endeared him to so many. Jim is predeceased by his parents, brothers John and Peter, sister Dorothy, his wife Emily, son Tom. He is survived by his daughters Mary (Phillip Eurera), Carol (Jan Fishman) and his grandchildren, Jonah and Elijah Eurera, Sophie and Lev Fishman. Prayer Service was held February 24, 2019 from the Chapel of Wolkowski Funeral Service, Kamsack, SK. Funeral Service was held February 25, 2019 from Westminster Memorial United Church with Gwen Reilkoff officiating. Interment followed at Riverview Cemetery, Kamsack, SK. Those who wish to make a donation in memory of James Konkin may do so to the Eaglestone Lodge or to the Kamsack District Nursing Home Auxiliary. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit





- James. A man of the land with deep connections to his family, friends and community. James was born December 4, 1929 in Kamsack, the youngest of 4 children of John D. and Elizabeth (Veregin) Konkin. Known to his younger school pals as "Jake" and later "Jim", he attended Victoria and Kamsack High Schools before attending the University of California, Berkeley in 1950-51 where he studied zoology and audited lectures of Albert Einstein. Recognizing that his true passion was farming, Jim left California, trying his hand at insurance sales and later auctioneering. After rejoining his father and brothers in Kamsack, he worked with them to build J.D. Konkin & Sons Ltd., a successful family farm corporation focused on grain farming and cattle. This family farm corporation is still active making it one of the oldest in the province today. Jim met Emily Perepeluk at the Golden Dragon restaurant in Winnipeg where Emily was attending nursing school and Jim and his brothers were farming in Balmoral nearby. Hailing from Pelly, Emily recognized these "Kamsack boys" and the rest was history. Jim and Emily married in June 1959 at his family farm and raised their 3 children Tom, Mary and Carol in Kamsack. Emily was the love of Jim's life. After her untimely death in 1992, he remained true to her memory for his entire life. Most people will remember Jim for his role in introducing the Vermeer round baler to Canada in the early 1970's. Setting up dealerships across Canada and managing the sale of these balers were some of his greatest efforts and achievements. The presence of round bales spread throughout the countryside is one of his most significant legacies. After retiring from Vermeer in 1984 he and Tom opened a John Deere dealership in Ada, MN in 1987, which Tom took over later that year. Jim continued farming throughout, harvesting his last crop at age 80, after Tom's untimely death in 2009. Jim retired from active farming, but continued the business of J.D. Konkin & Sons Ltd., buying and selling land with his daughters, intent on passing on his family's, and his own, legacies onto his family and neighbours. In his early years Jim was an athlete, playing hockey for the Yorkton Terriers, golfing, and curling with the Konkin clan. He also enjoyed playing the trombone in the school band and the Dewores' Orchestra. Jim was a reserve member of the Royal Canadian Legion during WW2 and is a lifetime Legionaire. Later on, Jim enjoyed watching tennis, NFL football and traveling the world. He had an interest in Central and South America and practiced his Spanish while on the combine to enhance his travels. He loved the ocean. He also loved poetry, Greek mythology, geography and politics. He was a rabid news hound. As much as he traveled, he always loved coming home. Morning coffee with his buddies downtown was a daily ritual that meant a lot to him. In latter years, Jim enjoyed the comfort of his home and cabin, family, friends and caregivers. He enjoyed simple things, a glass of Roodeburg wine, a cup of coffee, a visit. Jim was a gentleman. He was well-loved. We will all miss his kind inquisitive nature, his warm smile and the twinkle in his eye that endeared him to so many. Jim is predeceased by his parents, brothers John and Peter, sister Dorothy, his wife Emily, son Tom. He is survived by his daughters Mary (Phillip Eurera), Carol (Jan Fishman) and his grandchildren, Jonah and Elijah Eurera, Sophie and Lev Fishman. Prayer Service was held February 24, 2019 from the Chapel of Wolkowski Funeral Service, Kamsack, SK. Funeral Service was held February 25, 2019 from Westminster Memorial United Church with Gwen Reilkoff officiating. Interment followed at Riverview Cemetery, Kamsack, SK. Those who wish to make a donation in memory of James Konkin may do so to the Eaglestone Lodge or to the Kamsack District Nursing Home Auxiliary. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit wolkowski.ca Funeral Home Wolkowski Funeral Services

445 Park Street, West

Kamsack , SK S0A 1S0

(306) 542-4004 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Yorkton This Week from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close