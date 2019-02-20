Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Shishkin. View Sign

SHISHKIN - James (Jim) Alexander Shishkin was born on February 9, 1939 in Fort Qu'Appelle. He grew up on his grandparent's farm north of Canora and attended Meadowdale School, one of the many country schools that were prevalent in those days. When Meadowdale closed, Jim continued his education in the Canora schools. In the middle of high school he decided he should be earning some money. Jim held many jobs in those early years: CN Telegraph, PFRA surveys, Ludba Cartage and funeral home assistant; finally, he decided to make plumbing his career choice and worked for a number of different plumbing shops. When employed with the bigger shops he worked on nursing homes, hospitals, schools, senior housing and hotels. He started his own business, D & J Services, in the 1980's. Jim married Cecelia Shewchuk in 1966. They had two sons Jonah and Damian. When the grandkids were born, that was the crowning glory of his life. Like any proud grandfather, he carried their pictures in his wallet at all times. He was predeceased by his beloved grandparents James and Annie, his father and mother-in-law John and Lena Shewchuk, his mother Juanita Courtney, his uncle Bill Shishkin, his sister Geraldine McGee and his niece Juanita McMahon. He is survived by his wife Cecelia, sons Jonah (Lucy) and Damian (Jamie), grandsons Gavrie and Jordan, sister Merrilynne (Charles) Hibbert and brother Rodger (Helene) Courtney, sister-in-law Sophie Dragan and brother-in-law Joseph Shewchuk as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Jim was held on February 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Christie's Funeral Home with Shelly Morris officiating. Interment will follow at a later date. He will be missed! In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .







