BARRETT (nee MORRISON) - Jean Barrett (nee Morrison) of Red Deer, AB, formerly of Yorkton, SK, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, surrounded by family at the age of 94. In her younger years, Jean would often be in the kitchen preparing meals for her six children and often extra friends they brought with them! On many occasions, relatives stopped in to visit or nieces/nephews spent the summer and she always kept them well fed. Jean was always happy spending time at their cabin at Good Spirit Lake. She enjoyed the outdoors and nature. She thrived around her busy family and enjoyed catching up on all the grandchildren's activities. She was usually busy with a knitting project and enjoyed reading and watching sports with her family. Jean grew up on a farm and these country ways never left her; she always was interested in the crops and loved seeing the animals, and always monitored the weather! Jean is survived by her two daughters, Lois (Bob) and Gloria (Kim), and her four sons, Jerry (Tara), Randy (Elaine), Greg (Kim) and Art (Brenda); also 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Gerald, and her sisters, Agnes, Christina and Margaret, and her brothers Alex and Allan. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Suite 144, Centre 104, 5241 – Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton AB T6H 5G8.





