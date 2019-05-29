Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Weinmaster. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

WEINMASTER - Jean Weinmaster passed away in peace and with no pain on May 17, 2019 at the Jowsey House in Yorkton, SK. Jean was born May 25, 1930 in MacNutt, SK to Adolf and Lydia (nee Fandrich) Laube, the youngest of three children. She attended school at Eden school (north of Saltcoats, SK) where she achieved grade eight. She liked school but loved the outdoors more, which included gardening, the farm animals and as well as birds and wildlife. Jean's strong faith in the Lord was her guide, comforter, healer and steadfast foundation. She loved people and being with them. For a time she was a distributor for Avon, which she excelled at and thoroughly enjoyed. Jean was predeceased by her mother Lydia, father Adolf, husband of 47 years, Allan Weinmaster, brother Erwin, brother-in-law Donald Angus, as well as a number of brothers and sisters-in-law from the Weinmaster family. There were a number of aunts, uncles and cousins that went before Jean. Jean will be greatly missed by her sister Freda Angus of Yorkton; son Kenneth (Joanne) Crosson, White City, SK; daughter Judith (Wesley) Becker, Flaxcombe, SK; five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, a number of sisters and brothers-in-law from the Weinmaster family and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbours. There are likely many stories and fond memories that you have of Jean and we wish for you to share them and always remember them when you think of Jean. Jean spent a very short period of time in Toronto working at the Erwin Toy Store. The first thing she bought was a small toy bank (we still have it) so she could save up enough money to come back to the farm in Saskatchewan. This lets you know how much she has always enjoyed the farm and outdoors. A funeral service was held for Jean on Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 am from the chapel at Christie's Funeral Home in Yorkton. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Yorkton SPCA in Jean's memory.







