Jennie Peterson passed away suddenly on August 4, 2019, in North Battleford. She will be greatly missed by her two daughters, Chris (Methodius Dusyk) and Lynn (Hugh) Strendin of North Battleford; her son, Ernie (Pat) of Vermillion Alberta; her grandchildren, Robin (Evan), Mark (Jamie), Michael, Kathryn (Edward), Heather, Jeffrey (Denise), Veronica (Steiger), and Jennifer; and by her two great-grandsons, Frances and Thomas. Jennie's husband, Al Peterson, passed away in 2015
Published in Yorkton This Week from Aug. 28 to Sept. 26, 2019