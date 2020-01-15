Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Jones. View Sign Service Information Kopan's Funeral Service 353 2nd Avenue North Yorkton , SK S3N 1H6 (306)-783-0099 Obituary

JONES - Joanne Marie Jones was born on March 12, 1952 in Yorkton, SK to Joe and Bernice (nee Gibson) Goldthorpe. Joanne grew up in Yorkton with her sister, Donna McBride and brother, Jimmie Goldthorpe. Joanne attended Angus Spice School and the Regional High School, during her high school years Joanne helped with the family business, York Taxi. In 1972, Joanne married Roy Wright from Bredenbury, SK. Joanne relocated frequently, in 1989 Joanne and Roy moved to Naicam, SK. In 1996, Roy passed away tragically, and Joanne remained in Naicam for the next 12 years. She was an active member in the community and was involved with many activities such as youth group, church gatherings, and helping out in the local food bank. In 2008, Joanne met Howard Jones and moved to Yorkton, where she spent the rest of her life. In 2009, Howard and Joanne were united in Holy Matrimony in Yorkton at Holy Trinity Anglican Church. While in Yorkton, she became a very active of member of her church. She enjoyed attending baseball games and going for ice cream at Scoops. Joanne loved to spend time with her family and absolutely adored all her children and grandchildren. She had such a soft spot for animals, but dogs were her weakness. Joanne always had a smile on her face and was never scared to start a conversation. Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Howard Jones; her three children, Clint (Lindsay) Wright and their four children Dairien (Colton), Shae-Lynn (Nathan), Sierra and Ashten, Jamie Wright and his son Addonis; Lynne Wright (Darcy Gilbertson) and their children Baden and Jenaya. Her sister, Donna McBride; and brothers-in- law, Barry Jones and Stanley Jones, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Joanne was predeceased by her brother Jimmie Goldthorpe, and her mother, Bernice and father, Joe Goldthorpe. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from Holy Trinity Anglican Church with Reverend Deacon Luanne Hrywkiw officiating with Wendy Milne serving as the Crucifer. The scripture lessons were read by Roberta Ward and Megan Schick, with a heartfelt eulogy given by Dairien Wright. The organist, Judy Berg led the parish choir and the congregation in the singing of the hymns, "In the Garden", "Amazing Grace", "The King of Love My Shepherd Is". Special musical selections were sung by Janet Simpson and Joleen Cherland. The Honourary Pallbearers were Joanne's beloved husband, Howard, Clint Wright, Jamie Wright, Lynne Wright, Donna McBride, Barry Jones, Stanley Jones, and her seven grandchildren. The interment followed in the Bangor Village Cemetery with Darren Jones, Mark Jones, Kevin Jones, Ryan Jones, Dennis Jones, and Ronnie Jones serving as the Pallbearers. Those so wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of the Late Joanne Jones may do so with a gift to the Saskatchewan Heart & Stroke Foundation #26 – 1738 Quebec Avenue Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 1V9 1-888-473-4636 or online at







