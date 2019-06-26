Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Maddaford. View Sign Obituary

MADDAFORD - John "Jack" Maddaford of Yorkton, SK passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 78 years. John was the beloved husband of the late Lesley Maddaford, father of Joan (Art) Knouse, cherished grandfather of Kayla (Kevin) Theisen, Ian (Michelle) Knouse, Evan Knouse, and "Big Grandpa" to Atticus Theisen and Lennon and Everly Knouse. John (often Jack) was born in Saltcoats, SK on July 19, 1940. He was the youngest of 5 children born to Robert (Bob) and Jocelyne (Joice) Maddaford. John was raised and educated in the Crescent District. John married Lesley Freestone on April 20, 1963 and became a father to his only child, Joan, a year later. He worked the family farm, having taken it over from his father, for the majority of his life. John loved his life's work and the farm where he, his daughter and his grandkids had grown up was his pride and joy. John and Lesley finally retired from farming after 53 years and moved into Yorkton in July 2016. John was a careful, patient and meticulous farmer. He made sure that every job he did was done well and done right. All equipment and livestock were always well taken care of and the farm was always well maintained. John was a reliable neighbour and was always willing to lend a hand. After moving off the farm he became quite a good baker and housekeeper. He enjoyed going to garage sales, playing crib with friends at the public library and Independent Manor, his special Tuesday night crib date (you know who you are!), tinkering with antique clocks, reading, watching the nature and wildlife from his backyard and tending his garden. He liked to start his plants indoors so that he could watch them grow (once a farmer, always a farmer). In his most recent years, John thoroughly enjoyed his five dollar fill up from KFC. His trips to the grocery store and Canadian Tire took much longer than anyone anticipated because there was always someone to stop and visit with! John was very well liked and known for his wit and sense of humour. He was great for a laugh and a conversation and could easily be found talking to just about anyone he ran into while out and about (whether they liked it or not!). John loved to sing and listen to music. He is most fondly remembered by his family sitting at the end of the kitchen table, teasing everyone in sight, having a quick after-lunch-nap and drinking his tea. Many good laughs were had due to John's "Johnisms" (which those close to him can attest to). John loved a good drive around the countryside and looked forward to stopping in to visit family. He was known to be a little impatient and a bit stubborn at times(!) but the family and friends loved him just the same. John is predeceased by his parents, brothers (Lorne and Floyd), one sister (Jean), his wife Lesley and his in-laws (Leslie and Kate), as well as many friends and loved ones. He will be sorely missed but will be remembered always. Special thanks to the family and neighbours that made John's transition into Yorkton so easy for him. Always helpful and thoughtful, they made John feel welcome and his time very enjoyable. As John would say "Love you much and have fun whatever you're doing". A Graveside Service was held for John on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm from the Saltcoats Cemetery in Saltcoats with Shelly Morris officiating. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of John may be made to .







