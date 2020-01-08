Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josie Kramer. View Sign Obituary

KRAMER - It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Josie Kramer. Josie Kramer of MacNutt, SK beloved wife of 60 years to Sam Kramer entered her eternal rest-with family by her side-on Sunday December 15. She was 81 years old. Josie was born on May 27, 1938 at the family farm house in the R.M of Emerald, Saskatchewan. Josie remembered growing up with four siblings as the other six were older and had already left the farm. They had many farm animals and a large garden and never knew they were poor as they were the same as many of their neighbours. Sam and Josie lived all their years in Saskatchewan, first meeting at Birch Creek at the home of their good friends, Stella and Calvin Halldorson. Their first date and kiss was at a spring dance at North Hall, north of Wishart. Two years later Sam, Josie and Rhonda moved to Esterhazy for one teaching year. They then moved north to Green Water School for one year where Rhonda's best friend was her doggy, Skippy, who followed her everywhere. When Josie wanted to find Rhonda, she would call "Skippy" and he would run out into the open so they knew where Rhonda was. The Kramer's then moved to Oakhill and there Memori was added to the family to make a family of four, the Kramer's met their neighbours and became close friends with them all. Two years later and to Kenningsberg School they went and more new neighbours to become close buddies with. Another two years went by and to Duff School they went. Josie didn't want Sam teaching Rhonda her first years, so Duff was a better fit for their family which moved Sam from a one room school to a two room school. In Duff four months later came Steven. They stayed in Duff for 12 years where Josie excelled at soft ball, curling, sewing, ceramics, leather projects and many other crafts. She also taught Sunday school, worked at the hall and rink, drove school bus, loved fishing and gardening. In 1980 they moved to MacNutt where her beautiful flower garden was always well loved and cared for. Josie enjoyed card games, playing guitar, and sing-a-longs with family and friends as well as painting, making crafts and many other activities. Josie spent time working at the MacNutt village office and the Shell bulk fuel station. She taught art classes and the making of traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs. She was very passionate about MacNutt bingo and Yorkton Casino. Josie was an excellent cook and baker and was always ready to make your favorite pie or Birthday cake! Josie is greeted in heaven by her parents; son, Allan; siblings, in-laws, and son in law, Gerry. She leaves behind her loving, husband Sam; children, Rhonda, Memori (Jim), Steven (Sheri); grandchildren, Samm (Nathan), Shelby (Carson), Col and Czena and great grandchildren, Daxton, Van, Violet, and Luxanna. A funeral service was held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm from the Roblin Knox United Church in Roblin, MB. with Rev. Dr. Jenny Sprong officiating and Eulogist, Colton Crane. Interment will follow at a later date. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made in Josie's memory to the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, 200-4545 Parliament Ave. Regina, SK S4W 0G3. Sneath Strilchuk entrusted with arrangements. To send a condolence to family please visit





