- Judith Gertrude Josephson (nee Pfeifer) was born on June 23, 1939, in Yorkton, SK and passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, at the Yorkton District Nursing home, with family at her bedside. Judy leaves to cherish her memory and celebrate her life, her son Michael and daughter-in-law Kristy Josephson; grandchildren Alexandra Haag, Rianne Haag, and Kennedy Josephson. She is also an honorary grandmother to Haley Stratichuk. Judy is survived by her sister Erna Slater, brothers-in-law Bruce (Linda) and Gene (Dorothy) Josephson, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Judy was predeceased by her loving husband, Paul, in 2005 and her darling daughter, Paula Haag, in 2015. She was also predeceased by her father and mother Jack and Emma Pfeifer, sister Lenore Sherwin, father and mother-in-law Wilson and Freda Josephson, and brothers-in-law Doug Sherwin and Dennis Slater. Judy was baptized, confirmed, and married in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorkton. Following her education at Y.C.I, she began a long career at Bank of Montreal, retiring in 1995. Judy will always be remembered for her kindness, selflessness, and compassion. She always put others first and was always there to lend a helping hand, and every time you entered her home there was ALWAYS food and a drink waiting for you. She loved entertaining and trying out new recipes and always had an impeccably set table to serve her meals. Family was everything to Judy and to say that she loved them is an understatement, especially her precious grandchildren, Alex, Rianne, and Kennedy. Grandma/Ama always put everything aside to be with "the girls." The girls recall many treasured memories, including childhood memories of calling Grandma as soon as waking up in the morning (sometimes as early as 4 a.m.) and Grandma would always answer, pretending she was already awake; Ama setting up a tent in the backyard and crawling inside and playing dolls all afternoon; baking and cooking all kinds of treats; watching the Canada Day fireworks on Ama's deck every year; and many, many more cherished recollections of times spent together. She will be dearly missed, but she has left us with a lifetime of beautiful memories and immeasurable love. The family would like to thank Jackie, Clayton, and Haley Stratichuk for always keeping an eye on Mom, Pastor Kim Sherwin for being there whenever we had a "crisis," Ron and Linda Kolodziejski for always including Mom in all their family celebrations, the Old Time Terrier wives and their husbands, and Jack and the late Doreen Hahn - the best neighbors - who also kept an eye on Mom and helped her out. Without all of you, Mom's life would have been very lonely. The family would also like to thank the Dr. Mosuro, Dr. Koubi, and Dr. Hagel; the chemotherapy nurses; the home care nurses; the nurses and doctors in Canora and Norquay, and all who provided tender care and kindness at the Yorkton District Nursing Home for our Mom, Grandma, Ama during her final weeks.