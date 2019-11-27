Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karl and Laura Weippert. View Sign Service Information Kopan's Funeral Service 353 2nd Avenue North Yorkton , SK S3N 1H6 (306)-783-0099 Obituary

WEIPPERT - It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our parents, Karl and Laura Weippert. Karl passed away on September 22, 2019 at his home and Laura passed away November 17, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville, SK. Karl was born in Heilsbronn, Germany, came to Canada with his parents and family and was raised on the family farm near Quill Lake, SK. He worked and nurtured the land he loved and was always willing to help a neighbour in need. He fondly remembered the many socials and dances that he attended with friends and neighbours. Karl then met our mom and the two were united in Holy Matrimony on April 15, 1977. Karl inherited 5 children and grandchildren whom he welcomed and loved us all as his own, enriching us with long lasting memories, but best of all he loved our mom. Laura Weippert (Steinke) was born in Warsaw, Poland, came to Canada with her parents and family and lived in Willowbrook, SK prior to her marriage to Karl. Laura raised 5 children and worked very hard providing for her family. She was active in her church and her faith in God continued her entire life. She loved to tend to her garden, her geraniums and spent many hours watching the beautiful birds that visited her home. Laura instilled the ethics and morals of hard work, love and family without a complaint. She always welcomed everyone into her home with love and a home cooked meal. Memories her family will always cherish. Karl and Laura had 42 years of love and togetherness, spending much of it with family and friends. They travelled to many countries such as Australia, New Zealand, as well as in Europe. Karl and Laura were always grateful for the blessings of family and friends that surrounded them. They will forever be in our hearts with memories of love and laughter. Karl and Laura leave to celebrate their lives, their children, Joan (Don) Taylor, Larry (Barbara) Steinke, Judy Menzies, Gerald (Lois) Steinke, Carol Irvine and by numerous grandchildren and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Parkland Community Church in Yorkton with Pastor Rick Gibson officiating. Carol Irvine delivered a heartfelt eulogy in tribute to her parents. The interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery with Larry Steinke, Gerald Steinke, Micheal Steinke, Devin Taylor, Shane Steinke and Tayler Salahub serving as the Pall bearers. Kopan's Funeral Service, Highway #9 North is honoured to have been entrusted with funeral arrangements. 306-783-0099. www.







