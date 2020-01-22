Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Chaney. View Sign Obituary

CHANEY - Katherine "Kay". Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, Katherine "Kay" Chaney (nee Zookewich) passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020, at the age of 95 years. Kay grew up near Willowbrook, SK with her parents, Fred and Mary Zookewich, and sisters, Anne and Rose. She married the love of her life, Vincent "Bill" Chaney in 1953. After several years living in the Drayton Valley area, they raised their family in Swift Current before finally moving to St. Albert. Kay and Bill welcomed son, Alan in 1954, followed shortly by Grant in 1955. Kay was a devoted wife and mother. Her passions included gardening, painting, cooking and later in life, her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Bill; children, Alan, Grant (Christina); grandsons, Mark (Carlie) and Matthew Chaney; and her sister, Rose Hadewich. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Chartwell St. Albert, Sturgeon Community Hospital and Youville Home for their care and compassion. Memorial donations may be made in Kay's name to the Covenant Foundation to support Youville home.





