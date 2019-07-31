Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Wach. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

WACH - Katherine Wach of Yorkton, SK passed away peacefully in the early hours on July 6, 2019 at Jowsey House (Yorkton and District Nursing Home) at the age of 98 years. Katherine was born on May 16, 1921 in the Fone Hill District. She was the daughter of Stefan and Emily (nee Nazarkiewicz) Borys. Katherine went to a country school in Fonehill and completed her grade 8 education. After her schooling she helped out on the family farm. On October 22, 1949 she married Steve Wach, they settled in Yorkton and together raised 4 children. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Steve, her brothers Alex, Bill, Fred, John, Mike, Fritz and Eli, her sisters Anne and Mary. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children Frances Wach, Betty Slater, John Wach (Sandra Pratt) and Marge Nelson (Brian), her grandchildren, Shauna (Mike), Sean (Ashley), Shannon, Shane (Vanessa), Kendra (Andrew), Erin (Tim), Katherine and Bryce (Amy). One brother Max (Jenny), 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, friend and former daughter-in-law Wendy Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will missed beyond words. A Memorial Service was held for Katherine on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Rev. Catherine Pace officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Katherine may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Yorkton.







- Katherine Wach of Yorkton, SK passed away peacefully in the early hours on July 6, 2019 at Jowsey House (Yorkton and District Nursing Home) at the age of 98 years. Katherine was born on May 16, 1921 in the Fone Hill District. She was the daughter of Stefan and Emily (nee Nazarkiewicz) Borys. Katherine went to a country school in Fonehill and completed her grade 8 education. After her schooling she helped out on the family farm. On October 22, 1949 she married Steve Wach, they settled in Yorkton and together raised 4 children. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Steve, her brothers Alex, Bill, Fred, John, Mike, Fritz and Eli, her sisters Anne and Mary. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children Frances Wach, Betty Slater, John Wach (Sandra Pratt) and Marge Nelson (Brian), her grandchildren, Shauna (Mike), Sean (Ashley), Shannon, Shane (Vanessa), Kendra (Andrew), Erin (Tim), Katherine and Bryce (Amy). One brother Max (Jenny), 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, friend and former daughter-in-law Wendy Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will missed beyond words. A Memorial Service was held for Katherine on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Rev. Catherine Pace officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Katherine may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Yorkton. Published in Yorkton This Week from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close