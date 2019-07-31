WACH - Katherine Wach of Yorkton, SK passed away peacefully in the early hours on July 6, 2019 at Jowsey House (Yorkton and District Nursing Home) at the age of 98 years. Katherine was born on May 16, 1921 in the Fone Hill District. She was the daughter of Stefan and Emily (nee Nazarkiewicz) Borys. Katherine went to a country school in Fonehill and completed her grade 8 education. After her schooling she helped out on the family farm. On October 22, 1949 she married Steve Wach, they settled in Yorkton and together raised 4 children. Katherine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Steve, her brothers Alex, Bill, Fred, John, Mike, Fritz and Eli, her sisters Anne and Mary. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children Frances Wach, Betty Slater, John Wach (Sandra Pratt) and Marge Nelson (Brian), her grandchildren, Shauna (Mike), Sean (Ashley), Shannon, Shane (Vanessa), Kendra (Andrew), Erin (Tim), Katherine and Bryce (Amy). One brother Max (Jenny), 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter, friend and former daughter-in-law Wendy Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will missed beyond words. A Memorial Service was held for Katherine on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm from the Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Rev. Catherine Pace officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Katherine may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Yorkton.
Published in Yorkton This Week from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019