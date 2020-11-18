SHERWIN – HUDYE
– Kendall Sherwin – Hudye passed away on November 10, 2020 in Yorkton. She was 46 years of age. Kendall is survived by her children, Chase and Payton Hudye, and their father, Jamieson; her parents, Ken and Merle Sherwin; her brother, Kyle (Amie) and their children Kedan, Kailyn and Kooper; her sister Korin (Dion) and their daughter Calla; her uncles Vern Gelette and Russ Calnan; her aunt and uncle Bev and Bordie Adams and her cousins Kim, Kent and Kelly Adams. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre. A Family Funeral Service will be held on Saturday. Relatives and friends wishing to support the family can view a livestream that will begin at 1:45 p.m. by following the link on Kendall's obituary page at baileysfuneralhome.com
Interment will follow in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens. Memorials in memory of Kendall may be made to Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon 1011 University Drive Saskatoon, SK S7N 0K4 as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at baileysfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey's Funeral Home.