1/1
Kendall Sherwin-Hudye
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kendall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERWIN – HUDYE – Kendall Sherwin – Hudye passed away on November 10, 2020 in Yorkton. She was 46 years of age. Kendall is survived by her children, Chase and Payton Hudye, and their father, Jamieson; her parents, Ken and Merle Sherwin; her brother, Kyle (Amie) and their children Kedan, Kailyn and Kooper; her sister Korin (Dion) and their daughter Calla; her uncles Vern Gelette and Russ Calnan; her aunt and uncle Bev and Bordie Adams and her cousins Kim, Kent and Kelly Adams. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Yorkton Memorial Gardens Family Centre. A Family Funeral Service will be held on Saturday. Relatives and friends wishing to support the family can view a livestream that will begin at 1:45 p.m. by following the link on Kendall's obituary page at baileysfuneralhome.com Interment will follow in the Yorkton Memorial Gardens. Memorials in memory of Kendall may be made to Ronald McDonald House in Saskatoon 1011 University Drive Saskatoon, SK S7N 0K4 as gifts of remembrance. Condolences can be sent to the family at baileysfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey's Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved