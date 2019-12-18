Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gulak. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

GULAK - The family of Larry Gulak announce his passing on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Yorkton, SK. Larry Gulak was born on January 2, 1943 in Yorkton, SK. His parents George and Myrtle (Todosychuk) farmed in the Gorlitz area and Larry and his brothers, Allan and Don, lived there until Larry was ten. After a short time in Vancouver, the family returned to Yorkton. In 1964 Larry married Eileen Irvine and over the next eight years had three children: Lisa, Candice and Neil. Larry was a man of many talents. He loved learning and as a result took on numerous jobs and projects, finding success with each of them. His greatest achievement however was becoming a Grandpa to his five grandchildren. He was very proud of each of them. Larry leaves to mourn, his loving wife Eileen and his children and grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Carson, Daniel and Matthew; Candice Winter, Rachel and Madison; Neil (Crystal) Gulak, Liam and his brother Don (Bonna) Gulak as well as numerous sisters and brothers–in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents George and Myrtle Gulak, his brother Allan and his in-laws, Forbes and Marie Irvine. A Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 am from Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium Yorkton, SK with interment in the Saltcoats Town Cemetery. Those wishing to make donations in Larry's memory may do so to the Jim Patterson Children's Hospital in Saskatoon, SK.







