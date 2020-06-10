MATSALLA - Leanne Heather Matsalla (neé McPhee).1975-2020. After a long and most courageous fight, we are unbelievably heart broken to announce that Leanne has passed away, yet somewhat relieved that she is now at rest. During her short time, Leanne accomplished many meaningful achievements, from obtaining her Combine Insurance License to completing her Nurse's Aide course, but greater than any other, was her achievement of building a beautiful life surrounded by too many friends to mention and raising two amazing children with Doug. Leanne will forever be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doug; children, Carter and Emma, parents, Bill and Adeline McPhee; sister, Jody McPhee; parents-in-law, Tony and Iris Matsalla; sisters-in-law, Mavis Lutz, April (Rick) Stadnek, Cheryl Matsalla and Liz (Steve) Schmidt; aunts, Ruth McPhee, Gloria (Warren) Vaudreuyl, Irene (Morley) Nehring; as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Leanne is predeceased by both her maternal and paternal grandparents; cousin Kristie and Aunt Marjorie. For those who so desire, memorial donations in Leanne's name may be made directly to Sorrentino's Compassion House by visiting www.compassionhouse.org/donate-now or to Shangri-La Lodge, 5208 47 Ave., Drayton Valley, Ab. T7A 1N7. On behalf of Doug and family, we would like to thank Dr. Froud and the entire nursing team for the care Leanne received while in Acute and Palliative Care; to Palliative Nurse, Jocelyn Callihoo and the Drayton Valley Home Care team for the amazing care and comfort provided to Leanne and her family throughout her illness. Once we are able, a celebration of Leanne's life will be held. Condolences may be sent to www.affinityfuneralservice.ca Arrangements in care of Joelle Valliere, Licensed Funeral Director at: Affinity Funeral Service 5137 50 Avenue, Drayton Valley, Alberta 780.542.3338
Published in Yorkton This Week from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.