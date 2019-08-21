Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Kaizer. View Sign Obituary

KAIZER - Lee Kaizer was born on February 1, 1936 in Yorkton, SK. She passed away on August 11, 2019 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home. Lee was the 10th child of Mike and Sarah (Mesanchuk) Fenuik. When Lee was a month old, her mother was diagnosed with TB and went to Fort San. Lee and her older brother were sent to live with neighbouring families for 6 months. Lee attended Yorkton Collegiate in Yorkton and completed grade 10. After school Lee was employed by Propp's Foodeteria in Yorkton and then moved on to the OK Economy, where she met her husband Jim. They had one daughter, Tracey, in 1969. After her separation from Jim, Lee continued her working career at York Sask Drycleaners, along with serving banquets at the Corona Motor Inn and cleaning Dr. Bode's dental office. Always a hard worker, these three jobs kept Lee busy, sometimes until the wee hours of the morning. After York Sask Drycleaners changed hands, Lee gained full time employment in the kitchen at the Corona Motor Inn and worked through their name change to the Travelodge until they closed their doors in 2005. She continued cleaning the office for Dr. Bode until she finally retired at the age of 71. Lee was the official "Taste Tester" during her time at the Corona Motor Inn/ Travelodge; every dish that went through the kitchen doors - soups, cabbage rolls and desserts had her seal of approval. Lee loved to shop and always had matching outfits, right down to the perfect accessories and shoes. Lee never met a stranger in her life - she made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed going out for coffee or a good meal with her friends - she would walk on the track at the Agriplex and then meet her friends after their swim class for coffee (she didn't join them for class because she was afraid of water!). Lee was always playing hostess, making sure you had something to drink and making sure you were fed whether you were hungry or not. And she loved to dote on Tanner, the dog that she and Donna shared - feeding him home cooked meals and even ice cream cones! Lee was predeceased by her siblings Kay, John, Matt, Bill, Edward, Jean and Jennie. She is survived by her brother George in B.C. and a sister MaryAnn in Lethbridge, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearest friend Donna - who started out as a co-worker at the Corona and became a fast friend over 20 years - along with Donna's entire family who adopted Lee as their own and who have shared many laughs with Lee over the years. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2019 at Yorkton City Cemetery with Shelly Morris officiating. Interment followed at Yorkton City Cemetery.







- Lee Kaizer was born on February 1, 1936 in Yorkton, SK. She passed away on August 11, 2019 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home. Lee was the 10th child of Mike and Sarah (Mesanchuk) Fenuik. When Lee was a month old, her mother was diagnosed with TB and went to Fort San. Lee and her older brother were sent to live with neighbouring families for 6 months. Lee attended Yorkton Collegiate in Yorkton and completed grade 10. After school Lee was employed by Propp's Foodeteria in Yorkton and then moved on to the OK Economy, where she met her husband Jim. They had one daughter, Tracey, in 1969. After her separation from Jim, Lee continued her working career at York Sask Drycleaners, along with serving banquets at the Corona Motor Inn and cleaning Dr. Bode's dental office. Always a hard worker, these three jobs kept Lee busy, sometimes until the wee hours of the morning. After York Sask Drycleaners changed hands, Lee gained full time employment in the kitchen at the Corona Motor Inn and worked through their name change to the Travelodge until they closed their doors in 2005. She continued cleaning the office for Dr. Bode until she finally retired at the age of 71. Lee was the official "Taste Tester" during her time at the Corona Motor Inn/ Travelodge; every dish that went through the kitchen doors - soups, cabbage rolls and desserts had her seal of approval. Lee loved to shop and always had matching outfits, right down to the perfect accessories and shoes. Lee never met a stranger in her life - she made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed going out for coffee or a good meal with her friends - she would walk on the track at the Agriplex and then meet her friends after their swim class for coffee (she didn't join them for class because she was afraid of water!). Lee was always playing hostess, making sure you had something to drink and making sure you were fed whether you were hungry or not. And she loved to dote on Tanner, the dog that she and Donna shared - feeding him home cooked meals and even ice cream cones! Lee was predeceased by her siblings Kay, John, Matt, Bill, Edward, Jean and Jennie. She is survived by her brother George in B.C. and a sister MaryAnn in Lethbridge, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family. She leaves to mourn her loss her dearest friend Donna - who started out as a co-worker at the Corona and became a fast friend over 20 years - along with Donna's entire family who adopted Lee as their own and who have shared many laughs with Lee over the years. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, August 22, 2019 at Yorkton City Cemetery with Shelly Morris officiating. Interment followed at Yorkton City Cemetery. Published in Yorkton This Week from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close