YOUNG
- Leonard. Len Young passed away exactly as he wanted to, in his home surrounded by his family. As in life and death, Len was in charge, making a plan and leaving nothing to chance. He was determined to make his end of life journey as easy on his family as possible. He took his last breath on October 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Len was born July 30, 1943 in Yorkton, SK, the youngest son of Jack and Nora Young (nee Benjestorf). He graduated from Yorkton Collegiate High School, class of 1962. Following graduation he held a variety of jobs and each job he had, he excelled and gave 100% of himself. He had a strong work ethic which he passed on to his children. In his younger years, Len enjoyed fishing trips, golfing and playing pool. Although Len enjoyed Sparkles, the first family pet cat, his unconditional love for his Labrador retrievers (Magic and Jessie) was known to all that knew him. Speaking of unconditional love, Len never missed a Roughrider game, spending years yelling at the television, with the exception of a couple good years cheering them on to win the Grey Cup. Although his love for the Roughriders was epic; it did not surpass his love for his family. Len met his wife, Jacquie Haney "Jake" and they had two beautiful strong-willed children. Len and Jake just celebrated 40 years of marriage in January, travelling together to many warm destinations. Len spent his spare time cheering his children through different sporting events when they were young and as they aged, supported them in life experiences. He encouraged and challenged them to become what they are today. When the grandchildren came, Len embraced them with love, care and a sense of humor chasing them around the house, "who else will do the claw." He loved them all dearly and was so proud of each and every one of them. Including his parents, he was predeceased by 3 siblings. Surviving in addition to his wife, Jacquie (nee Haney) Young, are his daughter Tamara Young (Tony Pham), his son Tyler Young; two grandchildren Brayley and Nyelle Pham; brother Bob, Jean Young and Cathy Young and many nieces and nephews. A small family gathering will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 to celebrate Len's life. Those who wish to remember Len in a special way can post messages at www.mourningglory.ca
. Arrangements in care of Ashley Knash - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200.