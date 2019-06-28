Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lil Shanks. View Sign Obituary

SHANKS - Lydia (Lil). May 4,1920 – June 22, 2019. We are saddened by the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother Lil Lorraine Shanks on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Orkney House, Yorkton & District Nursing Home in Yorkton. Lil was born on May 4, 1920 in Goodeve, SK and on February 20, 1942 she married the love of her life Arthur Shanks. Lil was an exceptional homemaker with many talents in the area of cooking, sewing, arts and crafts. As a young woman she worked as a hairdresser and later in life after raising her family she put her many talents to work as a daycare teacher. She is survived by her daughter Judy Young (Omaha), granddaughter Wanda (Dan) Weber, Yorkton, grandsons Curt (Micki), Omaha, Rodney (Sky), Calgary, son John (Jill), Saskatoon, grandsons Tim (Michelle), Martensville, Troy (Karly), Saskatoon, son Gordon (Janice), Ottawa, grandsons Gareth (Brianna), Vernon, Robbie ( Alice), California, son Don (Deb), Toronto, grandsons Brandon (Brianna), Vancouver, Carter (Amy), Vancouver and granddaughter Terra (Ryan) MacAleer, Vancouver, daughter-in-law Deb Shanks, Dalmeny, grandson David (Tanis), Saskatoon, granddaughters Dana (Zack) Perkins, Dalmeny, and Delaney Shanks, Dalmeny. As well as many precious great grandchildren and great- great grandchildren that brought her such joy. She is also survived by brothers Jack Decker, Grand Prairie and Willie (Annie) Decker, Yorkton. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur on Aug 25, 1995 and a son Doug on March 9, 2009, as well as brother Ted Decker and sisters Vi Reed and Edna Ivanochko. We would like to thank the caring staff both at the Bentley, and the Orkney House for all that they did for Lil. We want to especially thank her "angel" granddaughter Wanda Weber and husband Dan for their continuous attention and loving support which kept Lil independent for as long as they could. There will be no funeral at Lil's request. Donations in Lil's memory may be made to the Church of the Nazarene or the CNIB Yorkton Branch. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.





