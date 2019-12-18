Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila Quinton. View Sign Obituary

QUINTON - It is with great sadness the family of Lila Quinton announces that she passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 56. Lila will be remembered by her brother Craig (Daphne), brother Blaine (Joanne), niece Denise (Greg) and nephew Brent (Nicole) along with many extended family and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Caroline Quinton. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Rufus, Jessie and Norman. She graduated from Theodore High School and went on to complete her University Degree in Kinesiology. Lila spent the majority of her career in recreation management for many towns but most recently worked with the Credit Union upon moving home to Theodore. Lila always had a passion for animals and was known for rescuing any that needed her help including a young whitetail buck. She was dedicated to supporting the Whitesand Regional Park where she spent a great amount of her time. She held her relationships with family and friends dear to her heart. She will forever be remembered for her generous and giving nature and her ability to make fast friends with anyone she met. Those who desire may make memorial donations in honour of Lila to the Whitesand Regional Park (Box 406, Theodore, SK). A memorial service will be held in the near future at an unknown date.







- It is with great sadness the family of Lila Quinton announces that she passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the age of 56. Lila will be remembered by her brother Craig (Daphne), brother Blaine (Joanne), niece Denise (Greg) and nephew Brent (Nicole) along with many extended family and close friends. She was predeceased by her parents Lorne and Caroline Quinton. She also leaves behind her beloved pets Rufus, Jessie and Norman. She graduated from Theodore High School and went on to complete her University Degree in Kinesiology. Lila spent the majority of her career in recreation management for many towns but most recently worked with the Credit Union upon moving home to Theodore. Lila always had a passion for animals and was known for rescuing any that needed her help including a young whitetail buck. She was dedicated to supporting the Whitesand Regional Park where she spent a great amount of her time. She held her relationships with family and friends dear to her heart. She will forever be remembered for her generous and giving nature and her ability to make fast friends with anyone she met. Those who desire may make memorial donations in honour of Lila to the Whitesand Regional Park (Box 406, Theodore, SK). A memorial service will be held in the near future at an unknown date. Published in Yorkton This Week from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close