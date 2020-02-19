Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily Gillard. View Sign Obituary

GILLARD - It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Lily Gillard (nee McInnes), announce her passing on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home at the age of 93 years. Louise was born to Malcolm and Lily (nee Fenn) McInnes on March 18, 1926 on the family farm in the RM of Saltcoats. At first she attended the Burke School in Yorkton and then went to Peachview Country School. She would finish her high school at Yorkton Collegiate Institute in Yorkton. On August 14, 1943 she would marry the love of her life, John Gillard at Prairie Queen Farms. They moved to the family farm in the RM of Saltcoats and would start their family. Louise and John had two children: David and Gail and raised them on the farm. Louise was a hard working and dedicated farm wife. She always kept a large meticulous garden, raised chickens and even turkeys once. Her kitchen was always open, ready to serve anyone who was around and needed a meal: she loved to visit, entertain and feed anyone stopping by. Whether it was the Sask Power workers, or someone helping on the farm, or even a bill collector, everyone was invited in and welcome for a meal and a visit. Louise was never shy to share her opinion or what she thought. She was a proud and open supporter of the New Democratic Party. She would proudly display an election sign on her driveway and defend NDP principles with anyone, including long-time members and executive of the party. Louise was always connected to her faith. As a young woman she taught Sunday School at Peachview. In later years she became a member and frequently attended St. Andrew's United Church in Yorkton. Over the years, Louise discovered and developed a talent for oil painting on canvas. She would paint many, many paintings for family and friends. Subjects included landscapes, seascapes with ships, and even abstract planetary paintings amongst other themes. Louise is survived by her son David (Eva) Gillard of Yorkton, daughter Gail Gillard of Yorkton, grandchildren Jennifer Gillard, Kelli Gillard and Thomas Cannon and great grandson Cameron Gillard and other family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband John in 2002, her parents, all her siblings and many other extended family members. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made in Louise's memory to St. Andrew's United Church or to the activities department at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held and announced for Louise this coming summer.







