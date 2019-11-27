MACLEOD - It is with great sadness that the family of Linda MacLeod announce her passing on November 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Linda was born on July 4, 1947 in Tisdale, SK, the youngest child of eleven born to James and Mary Lee. Left to cherish Linda is her husband Finlay, daughter Lorrie, son Ryan (Adrienne), grandchildren Cameron and Hayden, four siblings and respective brother-in-law and sister-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Linda worked for SaskTel for 32 years. She enjoyed travelling, gardening and spending time with her family and friends. The family would like to thank all the medical professionals in Yorkton and Saskatoon that cared for Linda during her illness. A celebration of Linda's life was held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2 pm at Christies Funeral Home in Yorkton. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan or the charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at christiesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019