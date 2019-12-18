Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Wog. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

WOG - Linda May Wog (Kormos) passed away at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 65. Linda was born on January 6, 1954 in Gladmar, SK to John and Minna (Bischop) Wog. Linda married the love of her life David Kormos on September 23, 1972. They were blessed with two daughters Kimberley and Kyla. Linda leaves behind her husband and friend David Kormos, her daughters Kimberley (Denis) Graham and Kyla (Jeremy) Hrebenik. She also leaves three very special granddaughters, Casey Graham, Shaylynn and Emma Hrebenik and many other family members. Linda loved to joke around and pull pranks on those around her, she loved to see people smile. Spending time with her family was very important to Linda, having game night with her girls and their families. Having craft time with her granddaughters was also important to Linda. She was an animal lover as well. Linda will be joining in heaven, her parents, John A. Wog and Minna Wog Caplette, her step-father Joe Caplette, brothers Clifford Wog and Kenneth Wog, nephew Christopher Wog, as well as her grandparents and many other family members who are waiting for her. There are many pets that Linda loved and lost who will be waiting as well. Linda asked that she be remembered with love. Give to all what you would like in return. Life is too short for regrets. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to the Allan Blair Cancer Clinic or to the S.P.C.A. A Celebration of Life for Linda was held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Yorkton, SK.







