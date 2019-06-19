BILOKRYLY - Lorraine Bilokryly September 11, 1930 – June 7, 2019. Lorraine Bilokryly was born as Marion Lorraine Payne in 1930 in Springside, SK. She went into nurses training in 1949 and graduated in 1953. She married Murray Bilokryly that same year. The couple moved from Theodore to Regina in 1963. Lorraine found her niche at the Pioneer Village where she worked for over 30 years. Murray died in 1985 of cancer but Lorraine stayed in Regina 10 more years. She retired to BC to be close to Nancy's family and her new found love Sherv. They made a new life together on Vancouver Island. Lorraine was a vitamin and health food fanatic. She exercised every day, loved to golf, dance and play cards. She had a wonderful full life. Lorraine suffered a debilitating stroke on May 18 and died in her sleep on June 7. That's what she would call "a good way to go". Lorraine is survived by two daughters, Cathy Kelly and Nancy Beyer, 4 grandchildren, Jasmine and Shaun Kelly; Allison and Jordyn Beyer and 2 great grandchildren, Caleb and Chase. She also leaves behind surviving sisters Dorcas, Ethel, Mabel and brothers, Alan and Stewart. Services will be held in Theodore, SK. on June 29 at 11 am at the United Church. Tea to follow.
Published in Yorkton This Week from June 19 to June 20, 2019