- Margaret (Peggy) MacDonald was born May 13, 1925 in Eglin, Scotland. She passed away peacefully November 7, 2020 at the age of 95. After immigrating to Canada in 1927, she lived in Saltcoats, Nipawin, Yorkton, Kessock, and Ebenezer. Mom and dad were married in 1945 when dad returned to Canada after serving five and a half years in the army. She accepted the Lord as her Savior in 1954 and was baptized in 1956. Mom was always active, teaching Sunday school, and being a 4-H leader; she loved curling, and babysat a lot of children. She was an active member of the Ladies Aid (White Cross). She was often called Aunty Peggy. For many years she volunteered as a cook at Good Spirit Lake Camp. Some of her favorite things were sewing clothes for her girls, knitting sweaters, blankets and baby clothes. She looked to cook desserts of all kinds were her specialty; she enjoyed making popcorn balls for Halloween. Once her children left home she and dad took up golfing. In spite of having many kids under her feet, her house was always neat and tidy. One of mom's most favorite memories was the trip to Europe that she and dad made in 1985 with Betty and Wayne visiting Holland, Scotland and France. They visited mom's birthplace in Scotland, the burial site of her brother-in-law at Dieppe who was killed in World War ll. She loved to visit with family and friends. Although she had many hardships, she never complained and was always a peacemaker. It was a miracle that she put up with all of our antics (likely a result of her faith in God). It was a blessing to hear mom and dad praying each morning before everyone else got up; a memory that we will never forget. Mom and dad had great concern for everyone, especially their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Peggy leaves to mourn her children: Beryl (Sheldon) Schultz, Jackie Moser, Janet (Don) Hill, Robert (Bob) (Launa) MacDonald, son-in-law Wayne Nygren; sister Jean Brown; sister-in-law Rachel (Rae) McDougall. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander and Elizabeth Paterson, her husband John Bruce MacDonald in 2005, daughter Elizabeth Ann Nygren in 2017, sons Scott Boyd MacDonald in 2017, and David Bruce MacDonald in 1958; son-in-law Leroy Moser; brothers and sisters Janet, Alexander, Agnes, Hunter, and Christine. We celebrate with joy Peggy's passing to be with her Heavenly Father. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to Diabetes Canada or to the Royal Alexander #77 Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion or to a charity of ones choice.