FARBACHER - Margot Adele Farbacher (Lemire).February 9, 1929 - May 25, 2020. Margot (Marge) Adele Farbacher (Lemire) died peacefully at Luther Care Home on May 25, 2020. She is survived by her children Paulette (Richard) DeCloedt, Joanne, Bruce (Svetlana), Blanche (Dennis) Sully, Elaine (Glenn) Pegg, and Bernie (Wendy), eighteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul, her parents Nestor and Marie-Anna (Roy) Lemire, her in-laws Gaston and Jeannie (Floch) Farbacher, 6 siblings (Aime, Henri, Dan, George, Jean and Ida), great granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Sully and her lifelong friend, Doreen Berrns. Mom was born in Willowbunch, SK on Feb. 9,1929. Her family relocated to Arborfield, Sk where she attended school. After high school she enrolled in Normal School in Saskatoon and started teaching in a one room school in 1948 at the age of nineteen. She met Paul at her sister's wedding and they were married in 1950. Until 1968 they resided on the family farm five miles north of Springside. Mom kept busy on the farm raising 6 children, gardening, canning, picking berries, baking, cooking ,curling, and visiting with friends, and family. In 1968 , after the family moved to Yorkton, she began a 20 year teaching career in the Separate School System. She was an excellent teacher - caring, loving and dedicated. She was often invited to her students' weddings years after she had taught them. After she retired in 1988, Mom and Dad enjoyed some travelling and spending time with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were all very precious to her and she baked them countless birthday cakes over the years. A very special thank you to the excellent care and loving staff at Luther Care Home. There will be a private family service for Mom. In Mom's memory, and in lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate may donate to Luther Care Home c/o Luther Care Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cherished Memories Funeral Home in Martensville.







