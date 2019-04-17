Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Garinger. View Sign

GARINGER - Marjorie Ada. Marjorie was born on July 23, 1918 in Beaverdale, SK and passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 100 years in Yorkton & District Nursing Home. Marjorie was the daughter of Joseph and Elsie (nee Everest) Halliday. Her father and older sister passed away in 1918 from the flu epidemic. Her mother married Herbert Osborne in 1919 and the family moved to Yorkton in 1927. Marjorie attended Burke School and graduated from grade 8. In school she enjoyed playing team sports. She met and married Horace Coleman in 1936 and had four boys; Lionel, Ron, Terry and Grant. Marjorie was the homemaker and loved cooking, gardening, curling and golfing. In 1957 when her husband Horace passed away, she found it necessary to find employment. She became the head cook at the Anderson Lodge in 1958 and worked there until she met and married Lyle Garinger in 1962. Marjorie and Lyle moved from Yorkton to Prince Albert and then finally to Regina. Their house and yard were always surrounded by lots of beautiful flowers and Marjorie always had a vegetable garden. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Their home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents; husband Lyle in 2011; sons Terry in 2014 and Lionel in 2016; grandson Michael in 2015; sisters Edna Coleman and Neila Wilson and brothers Eric, Lew, Ron and Les Osborne. She leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her sons Ron (Tina) and family, Grant (Joyce) Coleman and family; daughter-in-law Joyce Coleman and the families of Terry (Marg) and Lionel (Joan) Coleman; sisters Muriel (Les) Humphries, Marion (Ben) DeVries and Jeanette Schollie; brother Lloyd (Doreen) Osborne; as well as many nieces and nephews. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4001 East Victoria Avenue, Regina, SK on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Family and friends are invited to sign the online obituary and tributes page at





4001 East Victoria Ave

Regina , SK S4V 3A3

Funeral Home Details

Regina Funeral Home
4001 East Victoria Ave
Regina, SK S4V 3A3
306-789-8850

Published in Yorkton This Week from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

