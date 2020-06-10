- Mark Philip Kardynal of Saltcoats, SK aged 60 passed away on May 3, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife and soul mate of 37 years Lori (Barber), son Graham (Rachelle)and grandchildren Aylah, Ethan and Elise and daughter Melanie (Jason Sather and son Zaidon) and granddaughter Emily. Mark is survived by his parents Harry and Evelyn, brother Roman and children Katrina (Daniel Trejo) and Stefen, sisters, Lassia (Rick) Frenzel and children Jordan (RaeAnne Webb), Kya (Riley Faber) and Paula (Daryl) Yablonski and children Dylan (Kayly and Jude) and Thomas and brother Greg (Twila) and children Mikayla and Athena. Mark was born April 12, 1960 in Canora, SK. He started school in Otthon, SK then when the family moved to the family farm 2 ½ miles north of Saltcoats in 1968 he finished elementary school in Saltcoats until grade nine and graduated from the Yorkton Regional High School in 1978. During his high school years, he met the love of his life Lori Barber of Springside. During his high school years, he drove the school bus to Yorkton. After high school he worked at Morris Rod Weeder for one year then went to Edmonton, AB to work at Pawlan Holdings moving vehicles from train cars for a year. Mark moved back to Saskatoon in 1980 to complete the two-year Hotel and Restaurant Administration course. After his graduation from Kelsey in Saskatoon he married Lori on July 10, 1982. They lived in Saskatoon while Mark worked at the Sheraton Cavalier as evening supervisor for two years. From there they moved to Regina where Mark started a business with his uncle Wayne Hydeman at H K Mechanical Specialties. Their son Graham was born there in 1985. Mark, Lori and Graham moved back to Yorkton in 1986 where Mark then worked at St. Mary's Parish Cultural Centre as manager while also beginning to farm. Their daughter Melanie was then born in 1988. From there Mark, Lori, Graham and Melanie bought and moved to a farm near Saltcoats, Sk in 1989. They then moved onto the family farm in 2004. Mark was a very talented musician playing the clarinet, bass clarinet, bass guitar, guitar and piano. He played in both the Unit band and stage band. He was a very talented athlete enjoying all sports but was very good at swimming, football, and baseball and skiing. He worked as a ski patrol as Assissippi Ski Hill where he loved to ski. Mark was a very handy man. There was nothing he couldn't build, fix or drive. He loved motorbikes, snowmobiles, all trucks, tractors and all types of equipment. Mark was the president of the Saltcoats 4-H club which helped him be a successful farmer. Mark and Lori worked hard as a team at having a successful herd of cattle that they took pride in as well as the land they farmed in the area. They taught their children how to work hard and be successful. Mark was a very dedicated and loyal husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He was a very very hard worker which showed in everything he did. Mark enjoyed auction sales, classic cars and motor bikes. Mark and Lori enjoyed traveling to visit their children, grandchildren and friends, including a wonderful trip they had to Arizona. A very special thank you to all of the friends and family for their prayers, help and support through this extremely difficult time. Prayer services was held Thursday, May 7 at 7 pm and funeral service Friday, May 8 at 10:30.