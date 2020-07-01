SULLY - Marvel Vivian Sully 1939 - 2020 With sadness, the family of Marvel Sully announces her passing at Galloway Health Centre in Oxbow, SK. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Marvel's memory will be forever cherished by her sons: Dan (Susan) Sully of Saskatoon, SK., Arnie (Carla) Sully of Humboldt, SK., Gord Sully of Costa Rica, Doug (Kim) Sully of Oxbow, SK. and Clint Sully of Yorkton, SK.; as well as her 19 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She will also be lovingly remembered by her siblings: Doreen Sully, Joy Krenz, Ray (Joyce) Elliott, Ken (Linda) Elliott, Lawrence Elliott, Jim Elliott; sister-in-law Eileen Elliott and brothers-in-law: Merv Gunderson and Roy Hansen. She was predeceased by her husband Bruce Sully; granddaughter Jessica Joyce Sully; brothers: Ron (Kay) Elliott and Allan Elliott; sisters: Norma Gunderson and Donna Hansen; brothers-in-law: Bill Sully and Bob Krenz. A Graveside Service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Yorkton City Cemetery with Doreen Day, Certified Celebrant, officiating. Those wishing to make donations in Marvel's memory may do so directly to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK., S4P 2R3, or online at cancer.ca. Dustin Hall with Hall Funeral Services in Estevan cared for the Sully family in cooperation with Bailey's Funeral & Cremation Services in Yorkton. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.hallfuneralservices.ca.
Published in Yorkton This Week from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.