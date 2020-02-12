Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matt Rurak. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the death of our beloved father Matt on February 04, 2020 in Kelowna BC, at the age of 89. Matt was born in 1930 to Tomofei and Mary Rurak on a farm in the district of Calder, Saskatchewan. He was one of ten children - three boys and seven girls, last of all his siblings to fall asleep in death. Matt met his wife Lorna Makortoff at a town hall dance while playing in his band called "Fiddler Matt and his Peppy Pals". They were married July 21, 1954 and settled on a farm in the Calder area. It was there they had two children and soon relocated to another farm 9 miles south of Kamsack, Saskatchewan. As well as farming Matt worked in



construction and became a well known auctioneer In the surrounding area. In 1978 they retired and moved to Yorkton, Saskatchewan then later moved to the Okanagon valley in 1991. Matt was predeceased by his wife Lorna in February 1997, and is survived by his two daughters: Karen Rurak of Kelowna BC and, Janice and her husband Peter Mc Skane of Mesquite Nevada. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

