Meeron was born on April 26, 1931 to Nick and Catherine Bzdel on the family farm in the Royal Rock District. Meeron took his education at the Royal Rock School. After Royal Rock School, he went to St. Joseph's College in Yorkton, Sk.



Meeron was a character who wore many hats. After completing his schooling he then went to find employment in the Education system in Manitoba. After a short term there, he came back to Saskatchewan. He found a job at Round Plains School for a short time; Meeron decided to look for different job opportunities and found work at places like Kroffords, and Yorkton Hospital.



In 1988, he fell ill and went into a Care Home facility. He was in Yorkton for the majority of the past years. He moved to Golden Acres in Wynyard in 2018 and remained there until his passing.



Meeron was predeceased by his parents; Nick and Catherine; sister, Helen; brothers, Joe, Tom, Mike, Jacob, Walter and Sylvester.



Meeron is survived by his siblings; Mary, Harry, Gordon, Jean and numerous nieces and nephews.



The Bzdel family would like to thank all those who attended the Funeral Service. Fr. Ray Lukie for officiating the funeral; Joe Petryshyn for assisting father; Crossbearer, Marcy Stefankiw; Cantor, Bernice Bzdel and the St. Michael’s Choir; Pallbearers, David Zulak, Murray Zulak, Darrell Bzdel, Alvin Kitzul, Ken Malinowski, Sheldon Popadynec; the St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church ladies who prepared and served lunch; Narfason’s Funeral Chapel & Crematorium for their professionalism, and guidance planning the service. A special thank you to the staff at Golden Acres & Wynyard Hospital for the exceptional care that Walter received while residing there.



