- Mervin Krasowski, loving husband of the late Helen Krasowski, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Dad was born on October 3, 1933 in Yorkton. He was the third youngest in a family of five. He attended school at Willowbrook from grade one to grade twelve. As a young man he worked at several jobs but decided to become an electrician. He married Helen Puchala on June 15, 1963. Jeff was born in 1965 and Tammy followed in 1966. With Helen and two small children at home he obtained his journeyman ticket at SIAST in Moose Jaw as an Electrician. His son Ward was born in 1968. Dad always found time to help farm with his brother on the family farm. He worked for several electrical companies before starting his own business, Skyline Electric, in 1972. Naomi completed the family when she was born in 1974. Skyline Merv, made many lasting friendships throughout his 27 year career as a self-employed electrician. Dad and Mom raised us in a home filled with love, laughter, many family gatherings and memories that will last a lifetime. For that we are forever grateful. Family and friends were important to Dad, and spending time with those he cared for made him the happiest. Whether it was at the family cabin at Good Spirit Lake, or on a curling rink or trips to visit those he and mom cared about, Dad always made everyone he met feel like they were the most important person. Dad was never in a hurry and was sure to run into someone he knew almost everywhere he went. We are proud to have had such a caring, selfless dad. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and served them in many capacities. He was humbled when his family was chosen as Family of the Year. He was a faithful member of St. Gerard's Church. He was actively involved in all of our activities as we were growing up, and his grandchildren always knew that if Grandpa could, he would be there cheering them on too, whether it be in a rink, or on a cross-country or football field. He was our biggest fan always. Dad was predeceased by the love of his life Helen, his parents John and Katie Krasowski, his parents in law, Anton and Tekla Puchala, his brothers and sisters in law Joe Blazeiko, John Achtemichuk, Martin and Suzanne Puchala, Alex and Beatrice Puchala, Tony Diduck, Russell Terlesky and Lawrence Roubillard. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory, his children Jeff (Tamara) Krasowski, Tammy(Bob) Morrison, Ward (Darcie) Krasowski and Naomi (Jason Bansley) Walkington. His grandchildren and lights in his life, Brendon, Austin and Natalie Walkington and Karson and Keenan Krasowski. His brother Borden (Eleanor) Krasowski, sisters Stenna Blazeiko, Della Roubillard and Marion Terlesky. Brother and sister in laws, Victor and Vicki Puchala, Anne Achtemichuk, and Mary Puchala as well as many nieces , nephews, other relatives and good friends. He will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him.