Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lakusta. View Sign Service Information Christie's Funeral Home & Crematorium - Yorkton 121 Palliser Way Yorkton , SK S3N 4C6 (306)-782-2312 Obituary

LAKUSTA - In loving memory of Michael (Mike) Lakusta who passed away on June 11, 2019 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home in Yorkton, SK. Mike was the third child of Meron Lacusta and Alexandra (nee Wiwcharuk). Michael was born July 19, 1925 on the family farm in the District of Calder. He attended Verboska Country School, just a half mile from his family farm. Mike always had a willing spirit and worked-out first among his neighbours. In the 1950's he headed for Ontario and found work in the forestry industry for the Abitibi Company in Beardmore, ON. When work in forestry ended in March of 1968 he returned to Calder where he began farming until 1998. Mike also ran a road grader for the Rural Municipality of Wroxton until 1983. Michael married his former wife and sweetheart, Fredonia Bewyck, in 1966. They welcomed a son, Grant Lakusta, into the world on March 30, 1969. After years of marriage Mike and his wife were separated and later divorced, however, they kept a close friendship throughout Mike's life with regular phone calls and periodic visits. After leaving the farm, Mike purchased a house in the village of Calder and lived independently for a number of years. His grandchildren were always in awe at how well he managed his garden, yard and home on his own. He was happy and proud to be independent, never wanting to burden others. Whenever he visited his son or grandchildren he would be the first to ask if there was anything they needed or if there was anything that he could do for them. They will always remember how fondly he spoke of them and how he always put them before himself whenever they were together. He also seemed to always remember the grandchildren's special events with a card and a monetary gift. Although Mike was a man of few words he could also speak his mind. Besides gardening and hauling water from the local slough to water his garden, Mike was generous and shared his produce, many of his family and friends they often went home with tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce or onions form his garden. As a pastime Mike also played cards, solitaire was one of his favourites. He often visited the Good Neighbour Centre and played pool with the fellows whenever he could. Mike enjoyed the taste of ice cream and Wagon Wheels. When Michael reached the age of 90 he found it too difficult to live by himself in Calder so he moved to Queen Elizabeth Court in Yorkton. He received Home Care and Meals on Wheels. When his health declined and he required more care, Mike was placed into long term care first in Kamsack and then later he was transferred to the Yorkton and District Nursing Home until his passing. Mike is peacefully at rest with his parents, his brothers, Nick and George, his brothers-in-law, Bill Derbowka and Florence Delesoy. Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Grant, his granddaughter Alyssa, his grandson Peter, their mother Kathryn and their grandmother, Fredonia, also his sisters, Elizabeth Delesoy and Mary Derbowka. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Funeral Service was held for Michael on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm from the Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Anderson John officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Charity of Choice.







- In loving memory of Michael (Mike) Lakusta who passed away on June 11, 2019 at the Yorkton and District Nursing Home in Yorkton, SK. Mike was the third child of Meron Lacusta and Alexandra (nee Wiwcharuk). Michael was born July 19, 1925 on the family farm in the District of Calder. He attended Verboska Country School, just a half mile from his family farm. Mike always had a willing spirit and worked-out first among his neighbours. In the 1950's he headed for Ontario and found work in the forestry industry for the Abitibi Company in Beardmore, ON. When work in forestry ended in March of 1968 he returned to Calder where he began farming until 1998. Mike also ran a road grader for the Rural Municipality of Wroxton until 1983. Michael married his former wife and sweetheart, Fredonia Bewyck, in 1966. They welcomed a son, Grant Lakusta, into the world on March 30, 1969. After years of marriage Mike and his wife were separated and later divorced, however, they kept a close friendship throughout Mike's life with regular phone calls and periodic visits. After leaving the farm, Mike purchased a house in the village of Calder and lived independently for a number of years. His grandchildren were always in awe at how well he managed his garden, yard and home on his own. He was happy and proud to be independent, never wanting to burden others. Whenever he visited his son or grandchildren he would be the first to ask if there was anything they needed or if there was anything that he could do for them. They will always remember how fondly he spoke of them and how he always put them before himself whenever they were together. He also seemed to always remember the grandchildren's special events with a card and a monetary gift. Although Mike was a man of few words he could also speak his mind. Besides gardening and hauling water from the local slough to water his garden, Mike was generous and shared his produce, many of his family and friends they often went home with tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce or onions form his garden. As a pastime Mike also played cards, solitaire was one of his favourites. He often visited the Good Neighbour Centre and played pool with the fellows whenever he could. Mike enjoyed the taste of ice cream and Wagon Wheels. When Michael reached the age of 90 he found it too difficult to live by himself in Calder so he moved to Queen Elizabeth Court in Yorkton. He received Home Care and Meals on Wheels. When his health declined and he required more care, Mike was placed into long term care first in Kamsack and then later he was transferred to the Yorkton and District Nursing Home until his passing. Mike is peacefully at rest with his parents, his brothers, Nick and George, his brothers-in-law, Bill Derbowka and Florence Delesoy. Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son Grant, his granddaughter Alyssa, his grandson Peter, their mother Kathryn and their grandmother, Fredonia, also his sisters, Elizabeth Delesoy and Mary Derbowka. He will also be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. A Funeral Service was held for Michael on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm from the Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium in Yorkton with Anderson John officiating. Interment followed in the Yorkton City Cemetery. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Charity of Choice. Published in Yorkton This Week from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Yorkton This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close