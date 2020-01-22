Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Woods. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Obituary

WOODS - Michael Francis. June 23, 1948 – January 13, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Francis Woods on January 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Michael passed away peacefully at the Coronary Care Unit of RUH after a lengthy battle with diabetes and heart disease. Michael is the son of Christine and Francis Woods. He was the loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth Ann Woods and loving brother of Will and Christine Woods and brother-in-law of Bev Woods. Michael was a devoted uncle to Christine, Kyle and family; Cynthia, Dylan and family; Michael Joseph and Crystal; as well as James and Erin and family. Michael loved his step-children Michael, Janet and Bill Gaetz and grandchildren Taegan, Jake, Sophie, Logan and Evan. He was a huge presence and loving influence for his whole family. Michael was born in Toronto, ON where he lived with his family until the passing of his father in 1961. At this time, they moved to Yorkton. He eventually gained employment with McDonalds Consolidated then began his counselling career with the Alcoholism Society in Yorkton, and was eventually hired by SADAC in Saskatoon. Michael's gift was to work with individuals struggling with addiction. His kind heart, amazing ability to listen without judgement and his acceptance of all people allowed him to help so many in need. In 1981, Michael met the love of his life, Annie. They moved into their home and were married in 1984. Ann and Michael created a wonderful life and enjoyed many trips, concerts and various adventures together. Michael's love of playing music with the family band, his interest in his model trains and planes, his involvement with community and his time spent with his beloved cats were some of his true joys in life. Michael touched so many lives and will be lovingly remembered for his kind heart, generous spirit by all who knew and loved him. A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Service to be held Wednesday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. both at St. Augustine Church (602 Boychuk Drive, Saskatoon). A reception and interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Funeral Home (210 Wess Road, Saskatoon). In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting





