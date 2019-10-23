Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nick Pidhorney. View Sign Obituary

PIDHORNEY - Nick Pidhorney was born in the Theodore District on September 27, 1922 to George and Maria (Wasylowich) Pidhorney. He passed away on October 15, 2019 at the Yorkton Regional Health Center Yorkton; Sk. He was 97 years of age. Nick is predeceased by his parents, seven sisters and 5 brothers. He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 53 years Evelyn (nee Mulhern) as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Nick's life was held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from the chapel of Christie's Funeral Home and Crematorium with Pastor Tim Sheppard officiating. In lieu of flowers donations in Nick's name may be made to the Family Worship Centre for use in the Youth Ministery.







