- Norma "When you lose a loved one, you gain an angel whose name you know. "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Norma "Mae" Sauser on Sunday, November 15. Mae was the second of four children born to Joseph and Norma (nee MacDonald) Bruce on August 30, 1944. She spent her early years on the farm in the Liscard District and attended school there until 1954 when her family moved to the Perley District where she finished elementary school, and then completing high school in Saltcoats. On July 10, 1965 Mae married Francis "Tony" Sauser, son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Sauser. Mae loved to keep herself busy, which wasn't difficult having raised five boys. With all of her children in every sport that you can imagine, her time was spent volunteering at the rink, the trap club or helping Tony out with the farm. She loved to be involved. Gatherings at the family farm were often and memorable. Whether it was a special occasion or quite simply someone dropping by for a coffee and dessert, her door was always open. She was incredibly skilled at being a "homemaker". Never one to be afraid to try a new recipe, you would most often find her in the kitchen whipping up a tasty meal, her famous buns, or a delicious dessert. When time allowed, she could be found crafting, gardening, or seated in front of the tv watching a favorite program while knitting, crocheting or doing a stitch repair on one of the boys' clothes. Whether she was mending clothes or mending hearts, she made certain that everyone around her was being taken care of. Always one to stay in touch, Mae would often be found at home with a phone attached to her ear making the time to check in with her many friends, family and neighbours. With the phone cord stretching from her chair at the kitchen table to the coffee pot and back, she would spend hours visiting…understanding that with time, it's later than we think, and the importance of keeping in touch. Mae was predeceased by her husband, Tony, her parents, and was the last surviving member of her siblings. She leaves to celebrate her life her sons Allan (Kendra), Stuart (Leanne), Mike, Gary (Linda), Colin (Tracy) – grandchildren…who meant the world to her, Tyler and Laken (Steven), Austin and Lauren, Rylan and Jayde, Tori, Taiya and Tessa, Alek and Connor – great grandchildren Adelaide and Maizie DeLong. Brother-in-law Jack (Kristin) Sauser, sister-in-law Lucille DeCorby, sister-in-law Angela (William) Mark, brother-in-law Andy Renaud, sister-in-law Marion Lumley as well as many nieces, nephews, neighbours and great friends. Your light will always remain Mom, and we will learn to live with the love you left behind.